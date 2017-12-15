Bolasie in line for Everton return after long-term injury

Yannick Bolasie could return to the Everton squad for the visit of Swansea City after more than a year on the sidelines.

The winger suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in December 2016 and underwent two operations.

He made his comeback earlier this week in an Under-23 match against Leicester City and is set to feature in Friday's Premier League International Cup game against Dinamo Zagreb.

Everton face the Swans on Monday and manager Sam Allardyce confirmed Bolasie had a chance of being involved if he emerges from his next outing unscathed.

"We've got Yannick Bolasie training and he will probably play some part for the Under-23s tonight," said Allardyce on Friday.

"We'll see what happens with that and may – depending on the whole team here – have a discussion on whether that makes him available for selection on Monday night against Swansea."

The Goodison Park club have enjoyed a recent resurgence to climb to 10th in the table.