Berizzo set for Sevilla return after cancer surgery

Eduardo Berizzo is set to return to Sevilla's bench for Friday's LaLiga clash with Levante less than three weeks after prostate cancer surgery.

Berizzo's illness was confirmed shortly after Sevilla's 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League on November 21, when the Spanish side heroically battled back to secure a point after being 3-0 at half-time.

The Argentine coach remained in charge of the team for their 3-2 win over Villarreal five days later, before then leaving them in the hands of his assistant, Ernesto Marcucci.

Sevilla won their first two games under Marcucci, but a 1-1 draw with Maribor and a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Real Madrid have since highlighted problems.

But Sevilla announced on Friday that Berizzo surprised his players at training and delivered a technical talk with the expectation of being in charge of the team for Levante's visit later that day.

The club have not confirmed whether Berizzo is returning permanently or just temporarily.