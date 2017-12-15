Allardyce lauds ´invaluable´ Rooney

Sam Allardyce has heaped praise on Wayne Rooney as the Everton striker's resurgence continues to catch the eye.

The retired England star scored the winning goal against Newcastle United on Wednesday to move on to 10 for the season in all competitions.

His stunning long-range effort in the 4-0 win over West Ham won the Goal of the Month award for November and Allardyce cited Rooney's displays as "key" to the Toffees' upturn in form.

"He's just got Goal of the Month and his contribution, certainly since I've been here, has been key to getting us where we are," he said.

"He's been everything we all wanted – what the fans wanted, what Wayne wanted being an Evertonian – that he would come back and show his worth.

"From the position he's in at the moment, he's our main threat in terms of scoring goals against the opposition, and long may that continue. He's been invaluable."

The Merseyside club welcome struggling Swansea City to Goodison Park on Monday, having taken 10 points from the last 12 available to climb to 10th.