Wenger not blaming Sanchez for Arsenal´s goal woes

Arsene Wenger does not want Alexis Sanchez to bear the brunt of Arsenal's wasteful run in front of goal.

Chile international Sanchez, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City before the last transfer deadline and is out for contract at the end of the season, has only managed four Premier League goals this term.

He has been particularly profligate since last netting in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town, with Arsenal following up their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United with draws on the road against Southampton and West Ham.

After Wednesday's 0-0 draw at London Stadium, Wenger told a news conference: "In a situation like that you do not want to focus on one player, you focus more on the collective attitude of the team and keep them focused on the quality of our game.

"We create chances. [The goals] will come. It's difficult to say he's had a dip. He tried. It was difficult because they defended very well as well."

Wenger believes Arsenal running into a David de Gea masterclass as they created reams of chances against United has had a lingering impact upon his attackers as a collective.

8 - Eight different clubs have won more points away from home in the Premier League than Arsenal (9) this season - Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool, Burnley, Watford, Leicester & Spurs. Issue. pic.twitter.com/waUWHXCws6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

"The 33 shots on goal and the chances we missed against Manchester United maybe had a little bit of an impact," he added, with Arsenal lying seventh in the Premier League – a point behind Tottenham, Liverpool and Burnley.

"We have to continue to focus on the quality of our game and not to focus too much on the fact that we are not ruthless at the moment.

"That will come back by not making too big a problem of it."