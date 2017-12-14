Vardy relishing Fleetwood return

Jamie Vardy will revisit the club where he made his name after Fleetwood Town beat Hereford 2-0 to set up an FA Cup third round clash with Leicester City.

The England striker scored 31 goals in 36 appearances for Fleetwood to finish as the top scorer in the Conference Premier in 2011-12, before making a lucrative move to the King Power Stadium.

Fleetwood have since risen to League One and in their FA Cup second round replay against non-league Hereford they ran out 2-0 winners courtesy of a brace from club captain Cian Bolger.

Leicester were knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall in the fifth round last season, and Claude Puel's side will travel to Fleetwood in search of a win on January 6.