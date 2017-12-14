Stoger sets Dortmund end of year target

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger said he expects one more victory from his side before the mid-season break as they prepare to face Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.

Stoger's arrival as Peter Bosz's replacement preceded Dortmund's first win in 10 games in all competitions when they beat Mainz 2-0 in the Bundesliga courtesy of goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shinji Kagawa.

The former Cologne boss said a return to winning ways had improved morale in the squad but indicated there was plenty of work still to be done as they prepare for a league meeting with Hoffenheim and a DFB-Pokal clash against Bayern.

"Even after the victory at Mainz, the climate hasn't changed much," he told reporters. "We're a little more relaxed, but things go beyond the result.

"As a coach, I need support and I haven't had as much time in training as I'd like at the moment, but I want to reach the winter break with two wins."

Stoger's Cologne side were beaten 3-0 by Hoffenheim in November, part-way through a 14-game winless run that cost him his job.

Despite being overrun by Julian Nagelsmann's side that day, Stoger said the experience would play into his hands at Signal Iduna Park as he underlined his commitment to his new role.

"I have a little advantage because I've played against Hoffenheim this year. On that occasion, however, were dominated by them the whole game," he added.

"I'm totally committed to the club. So far I have only travelled between the training camp and my hotel room."

Stoger reassured Dortmund fans that the club's players are united in their desire to return to the form that saw them string together a seven-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga earlier in the season.

He also reserved particular praise for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, describing the Gabonese striker as "a very pleasant person".

"Of course I read and heard a lot about him." said Stoger. "He behaves how a coach wants a player to.

"He is a great player, sociable, and he is in a good mood so everything is wonderful.

"I don't think there are rival gangs [of players] sabotaging the team. We're all working to go to winter break with two wins."