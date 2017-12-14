Related

Pastore bullish over PSG chances against Madrid

14 December 2017

Drawing Real Madrid in the round of 16 has not affected Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of Champions League glory, according to Javier Pastore.

Unai Emery's all-star squad claimed top spot in Group B ahead of Bayern Munich but their dubious reward is a tie-of-the-round showdown with Madrid, who have won the competition in three of the past four seasons.

Nevertheless, Argentina midfielder Pastore believes a PSG side including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have nothing to fear.

"We want to win this competition," Pastore told reporters.

"Real Madrid is a very difficult team but we have a good team too."

Pastore was speaking after PSG won 4-2 at Strasbourg to book a spot in the quarter finals of the Coupe de la Ligue – revenge for the surprise 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat they suffered against Thierry Laurey's side earlier this month.

"In the seven years that I've been here, every year we lose two games in a row and it's a crisis," the 28-year-old added.

"Then we win and it's over."

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 17 +38 44
2 Olympique Lyonnais 17 +23 35
3 Monaco 17 +22 35
4 Olympique Mars… 17 +16 35
5 Nantes 17 -2 27
6 Rennes 17 +2 25
7 Montpellier 17 +4 23
8 Nice 17 -6 23
9 Caen 17 -7 23
10 Guingamp 17 -4 22
11 Amiens SC 17 -3 21
12 Strasbourg 17 -5 21
13 Dijon 17 -7 21
14 Bordeaux 17 -4 20
15 Saint-Étienne 17 -10 20
16 Toulouse 17 -7 19
17 Troyes 17 -6 18
18 Lille 17 -10 18
19 Angers SCO 17 -8 15
20 Metz 17 -26 5

