Kahn regrets rejecting Manchester United

Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn regrets not taking the chance to join Manchester United.

Kahn joined Bayern from Karlsruher in 1994, spending the next 14 years at the Bundesliga giants as he won eight league titles, six DFB-Pokals and the 2000-01 Champions League.

The 48-year-old was also in goal for United's remarkable comeback against Bayern in the 1999 Champions League final, when Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struck in stoppage-time at Barcelona's Camp Nou.

Towards the end of his career, Kahn was given the opportunity to sign for United by manager Alex Ferguson but instead opted to see out his career at Bayern, a decision the 1996 European Championship winner now rues.

"Alex Ferguson is still at odds with me," Kahn told Bild. "He was convinced I'd join Manchester United in 2003 or 2004, but building an era at Bayern was more important to me.

"Looking back, I believe that I should have done it back then. It would have been one last big challenge for me.

"For me, it was much more attractive to be able to help to shape an era with a team."

The goalkeeper was not short of silverware during a glittering career and he recalled the 1999 final when Bayern were dramatically beaten by United.

"In my memory, I have stored that final against Manchester United as a win," Kahn joked. "I've deleted the final two minutes."