Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is eager to gain a clear picture of the spending power at his disposal in January as the Magpies slide closer to the relegation zone.

Benitez's men lost for the seventh time in eight Premier League matches with Wayne Rooney's lone first-half goal giving Everton a 1-0 at St. James' Park on Wednesday, leaving the hosts just one point above the bottom three.

The result soured what might have been a celebratory atmosphere, with Amanda Staveley's firm PCP Partners reportedly close to agreeing a takeover deal with owner Mike Ashley.

Benitez says he needs to learn soon the extent of any additional investment.

"As soon as possible, but I do not know when [I will find out]," the Spaniard told the BBC.

"We have the money from the summer window. I think we have some money, but I need to know how much."

Benitez, who conceded Jonjo Shelvey deserved his stoppage-time dismissal for a second yellow, felt his team created enough chances to lead at half-time.

However, Everton boss Sam Allardyce pointed to the Toffees' newfound resilience as key to a third win in four under his management.

"Their determination and drive has given us the opportunity to win a game 1-0," Allardyce said of his players.

"I am a little baffled at how Everton conceded so many goals before I got here.

"We are up to 22 points so we are pushing our way into the top half and it all comes from a good solid defensive base."