West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January

David Moyes would like to bring Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere to West Ham during the January transfer window.

West Ham host the Gunners at London Stadium on Wednesday, where a hamstring problem for Aaron Ramsey could mean Wilshere making his first Premier League start of the season.

The England international has been ravaged by injury over recent years and spent a largely uneventful spell on loan at Bournemouth last season.

Wilshere, 25, has started Arsenal's last five Europa League matches but regular top-flight action is probably required to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for the 2018 World Cup.

It seems Moyes would be happy to offer just that.

"You'd hope that if you took a player from another Premier League club it'd be much easier for him to go right into the team and play well," the West Ham manager told reporters.

Another big one tomorrow! Focused and readypic.twitter.com/IYovYlgubB — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 12, 2017

"Jack Wilshere would be someone who we'd have to look at if he was available.

"I do believe the transfer window could be the difference between relegation and staying up. If we can get the right players, that's the big part of it.

"I also want to make sure we're looking at players who've got time and who can be at the club for a long period and not just in for a short period.

"Then there's also the short-term fix for me which is, how do we get enough wins between now and the end of the season? There's a balance between that."

Moyes claimed his first win as West Ham boss with a surprise 1-0 triumph over champions Chelsea at the weekend, although they remain in the Premier League relegation zone.