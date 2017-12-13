Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Revenge is sweet for Emery´s men

Angel Di Maria scored for the second game running as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-2 at Strasbourg in Coupe de la Ligue and claimed revenge for a defeat at the same ground earlier this month.
Unai Emery's side slipped to their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season when Strasbourg beat them 2-1 at Stade de la Meinau on December 2, but there was to be no repeat.
The visitors forced the opener through a calamitous error from Yoann Salmier, who turned the ball into his own net after 12 minutes, and Di Maria pounced on a goalkeeping mistake to double the lead midway through the first half.
Strasbourg went into the game in fine form, having lost only one of their previous 11 games, and they got under the skin of the league leaders towards the end of the first half, pulling a goal back through Jeremy Grimm.
But PSG ultimately booked their place in the quarter-finals after Dani Alves and Julian Draxler both netted, with substitute Jeremy Blayac grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.
#RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/OpcJZRdd9k— PSG English (@PSG_English) December 13, 2017
The Parisians played with real poise and purpose from the outset, with Javier Pastore heading wide in the first minute and Edinson Cavani having a low drive saved by Alexandre Oukidja.
Just as Strasbourg seemed to be getting a foothold in the game in the 12th minute, Giovani Lo Celso's deft flick allowed Draxler to set Di Maria free down the left flank and Salmier hooked his bouncing cross into the far corner of the net.
Before the home side could steady themselves, another error doubled their disadvantage when Oukidja went to ground to collect Javier Pastore's throughball into the penalty area but spilled the ball at the feet of Di Maria, who simply rolled it into an empty net.
Pastore played Cavani through on goal three minutes later but he blasted wide from 12 yards out and was made to rue the miss after 36 minutes when Grimm stooped to control Anthony Goncalves' cross and fire a low shot past Kevin Trapp.
Salmier came close to atoning for his earlier error when he connected with Vincent Nogueira's far-post cross early in the second half but he could not apply the finish.
The game was put all but beyond Strasbourg when the ever-industrious Marco Verratti started a neat passing move that ended with Alves sliding in to divert Thomas Meunier's cross into the net with Oukidja well beaten.
#RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/V6vN2iOMU6— PSG English (@PSG_English) December 13, 2017
The onslaught on Strasbourg's goal continued after Oukidja, who appeared to be struggling with a muscle strain, was replaced by Landry Bonnefoi and Cavani teed up Pastore for a fierce shot from inside the box that the substitute saved before it hit the top corner of the net.
There was a sense of inevitability about PSG's fourth goal, which came from a break down the right and a pull-back by Meunier that allowed Draxler to wrap up a deserved win with a low finish into the bottom-left corner of the net.
Emery sent on Kylian Mbappe for the final 11 minutes of the game but his players took their eye of the ball at the back to allow Blayac a clear run through on goal before scoring through Trapp's legs two minutes from time, drawing unwanted attention to PSG's failure to keep a clean sheet in their last four games.
FULL TIME: PSG start off their @CoupedelaLigue title defense with a 4-2 win over Strasbourg ! #RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/nd4M6J2gKO— PSG English (@PSG_English) December 13, 2017
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho
|It was hard to watch - Clement wowed by City´s dominance of Swansea
|Bailly may require surgery on ´serious´ ankle injury
|Klopp uncertain on Solanke´s disallowed goal
|Guardiola sure record-breaking City won´t get complacent
|Puel focuses on Leicester win, not Southampton revenge
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Revenge is sweet for Emery´s men
|Tottenham 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Aurier scores a fluke as Spurs go fourth
|West Ham 0 Arsenal 0: Wasteful Gunners drop points for third game in a row
|Liverpool 0 West Brom 0: More frustration for Klopp as hosts draw again
|Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 0: Lukaku eases scoring concerns after derby day woes
|AC Milan 3 Verona 0: Bonaventura shines as Gattuso´s side march on
|Newcastle United 0 Everton 1: Rooney haunts Magpies again
|Manchester City set new Premier League winning streak
|Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4: Silva sparkles as Guardiola´s record-breakers march on
|Southampton 1 Leicester City 4: Puel serves up Saints revenge
|Bayern Munich 1 Cologne 0: Lewandowski opens nine-point gap in Bundesliga
|Mourinho slams Manchester derby penalty decision in programme notes
|This is my last season at Monaco – Fabinho
|Bale: Football would be better without VAR
|Thought Mayweather v McGregor was 2017´s biggest sporting event? Think again!
|Manchester United´s Gomes pens professional contract
|Al Jazira 1 Real Madrid 2: Bale spares Spanish blushes at Club World Cup
|Ronaldo takes goalscoring record from Messi
|Al Jazira stun Real Madrid to take half-time lead in Club World Cup
|Neymar returns to PSG after break
|Iniesta would welcome Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|FA extends deadline for Manchester clubs to respond over alleged derby fracas
|Dybala clever enough to listen to Nedved - Buffon
|Willian not ready to walk out on Chelsea
|Arsenal striker Lacazette not counting on title miracle
|World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars
|I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020
|West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January
|Klopp reveals hamstring scare for Liverpool star Salah
|FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest
|Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale again
|Mourinho takes aim at reporters as Man United boss leaves news conference
|´Bull****´ to suggest Chelsea can catch Man City – Conte
|Pordenone would´ve deserved Coppa Italia progression, admits Spalletti
|Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
|Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
|Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
|Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
|Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
|Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes
|Hodgson keeping Palace grounded despite dramatic late win
|Zouma injury led to Turf Moor defeat – Hughes
|Guardiola steers carefully around Mourinho criticism after United v City flashpoint
|Guardiola considering January signings to bolster Manchester City squad
|Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets
|Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways
|Burnley 1 Stoke City 0: Hosts go fourth after late Barnes winner
|PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban
|Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Stoger´s tenure begins with much-needed victory
|Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid
|Gremio 1 Pachuca 0 (after extra time): Everton stunner sends Brazilians into final
|Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico
|Ibrahimovic brands Guardiola ´immature´ over Barcelona row
|Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid
|Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma
|Pochettino: Alderweireld out until February
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload