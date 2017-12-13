Newcastle United 0 Everton 1: Rooney haunts Magpies again

Wayne Rooney improved his excellent record against Newcastle United and stretched the Magpies' miserable run of Premier League form by netting the winner in a 1-0 victory at St James' Park.
With Amanda Staveley's firm PCP Partners reported to be close to agreeing a takeover deal with controversial Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, the home fans on Tyneside could be forgiven for feeling upbeat despite their side's worrying slide down the table.
But such positivity will have dissipated when Rooney, having scored the equaliser from the spot in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, pounced on a goalkeeping blunder by Karl Darlow to score what proved the decisive goal in the 27th minute.
It marked Rooney's 15th goal against Newcastle in the Premier League, the most he has scored against any top-flight club, but the hosts may have felt it was somewhat undeserved.
The goal came either side of Matt Ritchie and Mikel Merino striking the woodwork but Newcastle's general control of proceedings faded in the second half, with Everton comfortable in seeing out a third win in four games under Sam Allardyce.
By contrast Newcastle - who finished the game with 10 men as Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in stoppage time - have now lost seven of their last eight and are just a solitary point above the relegation zone with a trip to Arsenal on the horizon this weekend.
15 - Wayne Rooney has now scored more @PremierLeague goals against Newcastle United (15) than versus any other team. Expected. pic.twitter.com/U3msJ2275B— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017
Newcastle had far the better of the opening exchanges as Everton, in typical Allardyce fashion, appeared content to sit back and soak up pressure.
But a deflected Ritchie free-kick wide and a drive straight at Jordan Pickford from the Scotland winger was the scant fruit of Newcastle's early labours.
Only the woodwork prevented Ritchie from getting the goal his efforts perhaps deserved, rattling the post with a piledriver of an effort after Dwight Gayle had done well to divert Shelvey's long ball into this path.
And his and Newcastle's anguish was exacerbated moments later as Darlow failed to handle Aaron Lennon's header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross and Rooney scrambled home from point-blank range.
| That's goals in his last games for @WayneRooney. #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/LmMUsYVhsC— Everton (@Everton) December 13, 2017
The woodwork then again frustrated Newcastle, with Merino the next to be thwarted by the frame of the goal as his fierce long-range effort clattered against the inside of the right-hand post.
And Christian Atsu's driving run just before the break deserved more as Gayle failed to find a finish to test Pickford from the Ghana international's lay-off.
Newcastle continued in the ascendancy after the interval and Merino was to the fore as they went close once more. The Spaniard's shot from outside of the area looped into the air courtesy of a block but Mohamed Diame could not get a touch to turn in at the far post after Florian Lejuene had met the ball with a header across goal.
However, though Newcastle looked the more likely to score the game's second goal, there was a noticeable dip in quality in the second half, with both teams struggling to keep possession.
Gylfi Sigurdsson should have punished Newcastle for giving away the ball inside their own half, the Iceland star instead slipping and blazing well over the crossbar.
Darlow somewhat atoned for his earlier error by turning an Ashley Williams header behind and that proved the last clear-cut chance of a contest that will only heighten Rafael Benitez's desire to spend in January - regardless of who is in charge in the boardroom.
He must now face the prospect of a game without Shelvey after the midfielder saw red for a second bookable offence in the waning moments for a foul on Idrissa Gueye.
Key Opta Stats:
- Everton have collected 10 points in their last four Premier League games – one more than they managed in their previous 12 combined (9).
- They ended a run of 16 Premier League away games without a win (D8 L8), claiming their first victory since winning 1-0 at Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace in January.
- Newcastle United have lost four consecutive home league games at St James' Park for the first time since April 2015 under John Carver.
- Wayne Rooney has nine away Premier League goals at Newcastle – only Alan Shearer (who scored 10 away at Leeds United) has scored more away goals versus a single opponent in Premier League history.
- Newcastle have not won any of their last 44 home Premier League games in which they have gone in behind at half-time since winning 3-2 against Reading in December 2006.
- Only one Newcastle player has received more red cards in a single Premier League season than Jonjo Shelvey this season (2) – David Batty in 1997-98 (3).
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho
|It was hard to watch - Clement wowed by City´s dominance of Swansea
|Bailly may require surgery on ´serious´ ankle injury
|Klopp uncertain on Solanke´s disallowed goal
|Guardiola sure record-breaking City won´t get complacent
|Puel focuses on Leicester win, not Southampton revenge
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Revenge is sweet for Emery´s men
|Tottenham 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Aurier scores a fluke as Spurs go fourth
|West Ham 0 Arsenal 0: Wasteful Gunners drop points for third game in a row
|Liverpool 0 West Brom 0: More frustration for Klopp as hosts draw again
|Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 0: Lukaku eases scoring concerns after derby day woes
|AC Milan 3 Verona 0: Bonaventura shines as Gattuso´s side march on
|Newcastle United 0 Everton 1: Rooney haunts Magpies again
|Manchester City set new Premier League winning streak
|Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4: Silva sparkles as Guardiola´s record-breakers march on
|Southampton 1 Leicester City 4: Puel serves up Saints revenge
|Bayern Munich 1 Cologne 0: Lewandowski opens nine-point gap in Bundesliga
|Mourinho slams Manchester derby penalty decision in programme notes
|This is my last season at Monaco – Fabinho
|Bale: Football would be better without VAR
|Thought Mayweather v McGregor was 2017´s biggest sporting event? Think again!
|Manchester United´s Gomes pens professional contract
|Al Jazira 1 Real Madrid 2: Bale spares Spanish blushes at Club World Cup
|Ronaldo takes goalscoring record from Messi
|Al Jazira stun Real Madrid to take half-time lead in Club World Cup
|Neymar returns to PSG after break
|Iniesta would welcome Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|FA extends deadline for Manchester clubs to respond over alleged derby fracas
|Dybala clever enough to listen to Nedved - Buffon
|Willian not ready to walk out on Chelsea
|Arsenal striker Lacazette not counting on title miracle
|World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars
|I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020
|West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January
|Klopp reveals hamstring scare for Liverpool star Salah
|FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest
|Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale again
|Mourinho takes aim at reporters as Man United boss leaves news conference
|´Bull****´ to suggest Chelsea can catch Man City – Conte
|Pordenone would´ve deserved Coppa Italia progression, admits Spalletti
|Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
|Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
|Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
|Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
|Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
|Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes
|Hodgson keeping Palace grounded despite dramatic late win
|Zouma injury led to Turf Moor defeat – Hughes
|Guardiola steers carefully around Mourinho criticism after United v City flashpoint
|Guardiola considering January signings to bolster Manchester City squad
|Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets
|Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways
|Burnley 1 Stoke City 0: Hosts go fourth after late Barnes winner
|PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban
|Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Stoger´s tenure begins with much-needed victory
|Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid
|Gremio 1 Pachuca 0 (after extra time): Everton stunner sends Brazilians into final
|Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico
|Ibrahimovic brands Guardiola ´immature´ over Barcelona row
|Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid
|Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma
|Pochettino: Alderweireld out until February
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload