Manchester City set new Premier League winning streak

Manchester City have set a new all-time Premier League record by securing their 15th consecutive top-flight victory at Swansea City on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola's runaway league leaders set a new best mark for an individual season by beating Manchester United 2-1 in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.
A run of 14 straight wins put them level with Arsenal's streak registered across campaigns, from February to August 2002.
But two goals from David Silva, a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick and a superb strike by Sergio Aguero at the Liberty Stadium sealed a 4-0 triumph over the league's bottom club.
WWWWWWWWWWWWWWW#SharkTeam pic.twitter.com/oOCJzJYeWx— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 13, 2017
Guardiola's men beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 on the opening day of the season before being held to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium against Everton – the only points they have dropped so far in the domestic campaign.
Raheem Sterling hit a winner deep into stoppage time to sink Bournemouth 2-1 and begin the record march on August 26.
The England winner has repeated this trick to keep City on track more recently with late interventions in wins by the same margin over Huddersfield Town and Southampton.
The uniformity of City's results of late has marked a slight downturn from their form earlier in the campaign, where Liverpool and Crystal Palace were beaten 5-0 apiece before Stoke City lost 7-2 to conclude a stunning three-match run on home soil. Watford were also thumped 6-0 at Vicarage Road during this period.
Manchester City's Premier League record winning run
Bournemouth (A) 2-1: Jesus 21, Sterling 90+7
Liverpool (H) 5-0: Aguero 24, Jesus 45+6, 53, Sane 77, 90+1
Watford (A) 6-0: Aguero 27, 31, 81, Jesus 37, Otamendi 63, Sterling pen 89
Crystal Palace (H) 5-0: Sane 44, Sterling 51, 59, Aguero 79, Delph 89
Chelsea (A) 1-0: De Bruyne 67
Stoke City (H) 7-2: Jesus 17, 55, Sterling 19, David Silva 27, Fernandinho 60, Sane 62, Bernardo Silva 79
Burnley (H) 3-0: Aguero pen 30, Otamendi 73, Sane 75
West Brom (A) 3-2: Sane 10, Fernandinho 15, Sterling 64
Arsenal (H) 3-1: De Bruyne 19, Aguero pen 50, Jesus 74
Leicester (A) 2-0: Jesus 45, De Bruyne 49
Huddersfield (A) 2-1: Aguero pen 47, Sterling 84
Southampton (H) 2-1: De Bruyne 47, Sterling 90+6
West Ham (H) 2-1: Otamendi 57, David Silva 83
Manchester United (A) 2-1: David Silva 43, Otamendi 54
Swansea City (A) 4-0: David Silva 27, 52, De Bruyne 34, Aguero 85
