Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan stressed that Manchester City have not won anything yet this season despite a stunning run of form that has seen Pep Guardiola's men open an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
City's record-breaking sequence of 14 successive Premier League wins was capped by a 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
While Jose Mourinho said the title race is "probably over" after that derby defeat, Gundogan and City will not be taking their eyes off the prize with 22 league matches remaining.
"We haven't won anything yet," Germany international Gundogan said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Swansea City.
"We are not even halfway through the season. There are a lot more games to play and a lot more points to earn.
"We're just enjoying it at the moment – enjoying it probably more than 19 other teams in the league. It feels good right now.
"We know that we are in a good way and that up to today, we've played a very good season in all competitions – not just the league – so we feel confident for the next weeks, months and the next games. Not more and not less.
"There are a lot more tasks waiting for us, especially I think in December because of all the games. Obviously, it's the same for every team but it's tough, it's hard and it's challenging so we'll focus on the next game."
oooooooooooh yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh-yeaaah-yeahh-yeah! #utdvcity pic.twitter.com/lpNqMxCPTw— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) December 10, 2017
City are competing for multiple honours, having been drawn against Basel in the Champions League last 16 and with an EFL Cup quarter-final coming up against Leicester City on December 19.
Despite injuries to captain Vincent Kompany and his fellow defenders John Stones and Benjamin Mendy stretching City's squad, Gundogan believes Guardiola has enough options to keep his team in various competitions.
"Qualit- wise, we have so many talented, quality players. It's just incredible," he said. "We can change one, two, three, four players – it's just our type of football – and you won't recognise someone is missing.
"It's the fact that we also feel every single game now is going to be tougher and tougher for everyone when it feels like our opponents have even more will to beat us.
"It's going to be very challenging of course but we're having good moments so our confidence is rising.
"We have the quality – we've felt this already – but as we've said before, there's still a long, long way to go until we can put our hands on the trophy."
Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
