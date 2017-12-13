Klopp uncertain on Solanke´s disallowed goal

Jurgen Klopp refused to criticise the officials after Liverpool were held 0-0 at home to West Brom on Wednesday, Dominic Solanke having had a late goal ruled out for handball.
Solanke bundled home a cross minutes after his introduction as a second-half substitute, but the ball had looped up onto the England striker's arm via his chest.
After a short delay the goal was disallowed and Klopp's side could not find a breakthrough against a stubborn Baggies outfit, missing the chance to move up to fourth after a third straight Premier League home draw.
Klopp, who was furious with the decision to award Everton a late penalty in Sunday's Merseyside derby, was more philosophical when asked about Solanke's goal.
"It is twice deflected and I am still not sure," said Klopp.
"It is for sure [off Solanke's] chest and then I am not sure if it is handball.
"We cannot take the decision back, so all good, it is like this."
Liverpool sit a massive 18 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after dropping points at home again, with the German accepting the Reds were below-par against West Brom.
"First half we were a little bit stiff, the passing and movement was not so good but even then we had two or three chances," said Klopp.
"The second half we changed the system two or three times. It was difficult but I think only one time Loris Karius had to make a save – an important one.
"We can do better and we have to do better but on a night like this when you are not at your best you need a bit of luck.
"That was not our best game but I think we had enough chances to win. We didn't use them and we have to accept the result."
While Klopp was unsure the officials got the decision regarding Solanke's disallowed goal right, Baggies boss Alan Pardew felt it was the correct call not to let the strike stand.
"I thought it was goal until I saw the linesman not move," he added.
"That's always a good sign. It is a good call by the linesman because it is handball."
