Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes

Daniele Padelli and Yuto Nagatomo proved the penalty shoot-out heroes as Inter narrowly avoided a shock Coppa Italia last-16 loss to third-tier Pordenone following a 0-0 draw.
Wholesale changes from Luciano Spalletti backfired at San Siro – Serie C minnows Pordenone well worthy of taking the game to extra time after a laboured Inter squandered a glut of chances.
Indeed, it could have been better for the visitors had stand-in goalkeeper Padelli not managed to turn Simone Magnaghi's rasping first-half strike onto the woodwork.
Substitutes Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic injected intensity into Inter's play, though both spurned golden opportunities to beat the superb Simone Perilli.
Mauro Icardi was introduced as Spalletti's final roll of the dice, but even Inter's free-scoring captain could not correct their profligacy in front of goal as Pordenone held firm to reach spot-kicks.
However, the fairy tale ended there as – despite the best attempts of Perilli – Nagatomo stepped up to convert the winning penalty after Padelli had denied Giulio Parodi in sudden death.
3 - Inter Milan have gone to extra time in three of their last four Coppa Italia games. Surprised. #InterPordenone— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 12, 2017
Pordenone had to ride their luck at times and, having already kept out Eder Martin's stinging drive, Perilli came to his side's rescue again with just over 20 minutes played, rushing out to thwart Yann Karamoh.
Inter's failure to convert their early dominance into a goal almost proved costly on the half-hour mark as, moments after Giovanni Formiconi just failed to round off a well-worked set-piece routine, Padelli tipped Magnaghi's thunderous strike onto the upright.
While Luca Lulli also went close for Pordenone, Inter should have been ahead on the stroke of half-time, but Karamoh could only lash over when one-on-one with Perilli.
Spalletti had seen enough, Andrea Pinamonti making way for first-team mainstay Brozovic at the restart – and the playmaker should have done better when teed up by Karamoh.
Pordenone were quick to remind Inter of their threat as Miguel Maza went close with a strike that deflected agonisingly wide off Roberto Gagliardini.
Perisic was Spalletti's next change but he, like Brozovic, passed up an immediate chance to put Inter ahead when he nudged wide from Joao Cancelo's cross.
Inter finally looked set to take the lead in the 86th minute, but Icardi – Spalletti's final substitute – could not head home to avoid the additional 30 minutes.
Icardi got through again in the early stages of extra time, only to shoot wide under pressure from Perilli.
Pordenone's goalkeeper was finally beaten in the 104th minute, but Icardi's header, which looked destined for the bottom-left corner, crashed off the post.
Perisic wasted the chance to atone for his earlier miss when he got through just after the restart, thumping a venomous effort into the side-netting as Pordenone survived to take it to penalties.
But Pordenone's dreams came to an end in a dramatic shoot-out as, in spite of two excellent saves from Perilli, it was his counterpart Padelli who did the damage.
Inter's goalkeeper brilliantly kept out Parodi's attempt and defender Nagatomo maintained his cool to send Spalletti's side into the last eight, with the relief evident.
GOOOOOAAALLL!!!! @YutoNagatomo5 scores the decisive penalty! #InterPordenone 5-4 #TIMCup pic.twitter.com/EWr7eOkD40— Inter (@Inter_en) December 12, 2017
|Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
|Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
|Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
|Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
|Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
|Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes
|Hodgson keeping Palace grounded despite dramatic late win
|Zouma injury led to Turf Moor defeat – Hughes
|Guardiola steers carefully around Mourinho criticism after United v City flashpoint
|Guardiola considering January signings to bolster Manchester City squad
|Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets
|Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways
|Burnley 1 Stoke City 0: Hosts go fourth after late Barnes winner
|PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban
|Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Stoger´s tenure begins with much-needed victory
|Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid
|Gremio 1 Pachuca 0 (after extra time): Everton stunner sends Brazilians into final
|Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico
|Ibrahimovic brands Guardiola ´immature´ over Barcelona row
|Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid
|Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma
|Pochettino: Alderweireld out until February
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload
|Valverde singles out Hazard & Morata as chief Chelsea threats
|Lazio 1 Torino 3: Inzaghi´s men lose ground as Immobile sees red
|Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal
|Wagner received no contact over Borussia Dortmund job
|A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
|Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
|Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
|Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
|Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
|Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
|Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
|Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
|Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
|Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
|Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
|Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
|Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
|AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
|Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
|FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
|He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
|Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
|Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
|Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
|Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
|De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
|There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
|Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
|Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
|Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
|Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
|Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
|Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde