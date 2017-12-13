Related

Article

I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020

13 December 2017 11:36

Gianluigi Buffon has not ruled out continuing his career until Euro 2020.

The 39-year-old Juventus goalkeeper previously stated he is "99.9 per cent" certain he will retire at the end of this season, with the caveat that he would continue to contest next year's Club World Cup if Massimiliano Allegri's men were to win the Champions League.

That meant an expected farewell with Italy at the 2018 World Cup – plans that were scuppered by the Azzurri's play-off heartbreak against Sweden last month.

A visibly emotional Buffon immediately after the second leg at San Siro became the symbol of Italy's bitter humiliation and the 2006 World Cup winner might yet look to address some unfinished business in national colours.

"After the elimination against Sweden, I have received so much love," he said at the Gazzetta Sports Awards.

"People have realised that I have never worn masks during my career. [It is] appreciated."

Asked about the possibility of playing at Euro 2020, Buffon added: "I live day by day, I do not exclude [anything]."

Buffon has been on the losing side in the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals, a partial blemish upon Juve's dominance of Serie A over the past six seasons.

Those losses to heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid have not dampened Buffon's enthusiasm to make history, with the Turin giants drawn against Tottenham in the last 16 this time around.

"As long as there is life there is hope," he added. "When you are still lucky enough to be able to compete on several fronts and when you play at a club like Juve you are not used to making choices [between competitions]. 

"You play to win, then the one that will come, will come."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 13 December

13:07 Arsenal striker Lacazette not counting on title miracle
12:27 World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars
11:36 I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020
10:53 West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January
09:54 Klopp reveals hamstring scare for Liverpool star Salah
07:08 FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest
06:23 Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale again
03:48 Mourinho takes aim at reporters as Man United boss leaves news conference
02:24 ´Bull****´ to suggest Chelsea can catch Man City – Conte
02:08 Pordenone would´ve deserved Coppa Italia progression, admits Spalletti
00:36 Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
00:23 Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
00:17 Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
00:11 Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
00:10 Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
00:03 Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes

Tuesday 12 December

23:54 Hodgson keeping Palace grounded despite dramatic late win
23:44 Zouma injury led to Turf Moor defeat – Hughes
23:30 Guardiola steers carefully around Mourinho criticism after United v City flashpoint
23:30 Guardiola considering January signings to bolster Manchester City squad
22:57 Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets
22:56 Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways
22:42 Burnley 1 Stoke City 0: Hosts go fourth after late Barnes winner
22:38 PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban
22:29 Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Stoger´s tenure begins with much-needed victory
21:58 Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid
20:36 Gremio 1 Pachuca 0 (after extra time): Everton stunner sends Brazilians into final
20:15 Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico
19:43 Ibrahimovic brands Guardiola ´immature´ over Barcelona row
18:35 Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid
18:24 Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma
17:41 Pochettino: Alderweireld out until February
17:10 Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
17:09 Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
16:52 James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
16:27 Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
16:20 Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
15:43 It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
15:15 I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
15:10 I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
13:47 Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
13:38 Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
13:07 Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
13:03 Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
12:31 Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
12:03 ´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
11:53 No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
11:14 Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
11:10 Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
10:18 Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
10:01 Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
05:33 Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
02:46 Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
01:42 Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
00:20 Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload

Monday 11 December

23:49 Valverde singles out Hazard & Morata as chief Chelsea threats
23:35 Lazio 1 Torino 3: Inzaghi´s men lose ground as Immobile sees red
23:12 Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal
21:11 Wagner received no contact over Borussia Dortmund job
19:23 A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
16:44 Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
16:05 Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
15:32 Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
15:01 Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
14:44 Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
14:39 Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
14:31 Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
14:01 Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
13:56 Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
13:50 Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
13:36 Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
13:21 Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
12:51 AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
12:43 Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
12:43 FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
11:48 He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
11:12 Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
10:54 Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
10:44 Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
09:40 Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
05:58 De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
05:14 There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
02:53 Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
02:22 Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
01:14 Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
00:41 Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
00:24 Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
00:06 Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde

Facebook