FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest

Football Federation Australia (FFA) refused to speculate on reports linking World-Cup winning head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari with the Socceroos vacancy.

Scolari revealed on Tuesday that he had been approached by the FFA to replace Ange Postecoglou ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the former Brazil and Portugal boss adding that he was interested in the job.

However, the FFA told Omnisport on Wednesday that while it was "aware of the reports", the governing body was "not in a position to comment regarding individuals and the role".

Scolari, 69, is without a job since leaving Asian giants Guangzhou Evergrande, who he guided to a seventh successive Chinese Super League crown, having also won the 2002 World Cup during his time in charge of Brazil.

The FFA has put together a selection panel to help appoint a new head coach with the World Cup looming, and the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann and Sven-Goran Eriksson are believed to be interested.

Former Socceroos Mark Bresciano, Stan Lazaridis and Mark Schwarzer are among the panel of experts, who will advise the FFA on the appointment of a new coach following the departure of Postecoglou.

Postecoglou surprisingly stepped down after leading Australia to a fourth successive World Cup via an inter-confederation play-off against Honduras last month.

Australia have been drawn in Group C for the showpiece event in Russia, alongside favourites France, Denmark and Peru.