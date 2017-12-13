Al Jazira could be on course for a monumental upset after taking a shock 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-finals.
Goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was predictably kept busy in the early stages and was equal to everything Madrid threw at him, producing a string of spectacular saves to keep the scoreline goalless.
Madrid had two goals disallowed - one for a push by Cristiano Ronaldo and the second for offside against Karim Benzema, a decision arrived at via VAR.
Al Jazira attacks were rare, but Romarinho fired the Emirati outfit in front with a composed finish four minutes from half-time to leave Madrid facing the prospect of a humiliating defeat.
18 - Real Madrid attempted 18 shots against Al Jazira, more than in any other first half of a game under Zinédine Zidane (18 vs Roma in CL - all competitions). Fruitless. pic.twitter.com/cp13ZjLkXc— OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 13, 2017
|Bale: Football would be better without VAR
|Thought Mayweather v McGregor was 2017´s biggest sporting event? Think again!
|Manchester United´s Gomes pens professional contract
|Al Jazira 1 Real Madrid 2: Bale spares Spanish blushes at Club World Cup
|Ronaldo takes goalscoring record from Messi
|Al Jazira stun Real Madrid to take half-time lead in Club World Cup
|Neymar returns to PSG after break
|Iniesta would welcome Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|FA extends deadline for Manchester clubs to respond over alleged derby fracas
|Dybala clever enough to listen to Nedved - Buffon
|Willian not ready to walk out on Chelsea
|Arsenal striker Lacazette not counting on title miracle
|World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars
|I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020
|West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January
|Klopp reveals hamstring scare for Liverpool star Salah
|FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest
|Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale again
|Mourinho takes aim at reporters as Man United boss leaves news conference
|´Bull****´ to suggest Chelsea can catch Man City – Conte
|Pordenone would´ve deserved Coppa Italia progression, admits Spalletti
|Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
|Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
|Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
|Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
|Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
|Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes
|Hodgson keeping Palace grounded despite dramatic late win
|Zouma injury led to Turf Moor defeat – Hughes
|Guardiola steers carefully around Mourinho criticism after United v City flashpoint
|Guardiola considering January signings to bolster Manchester City squad
|Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets
|Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways
|Burnley 1 Stoke City 0: Hosts go fourth after late Barnes winner
|PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban
|Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Stoger´s tenure begins with much-needed victory
|Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid
|Gremio 1 Pachuca 0 (after extra time): Everton stunner sends Brazilians into final
|Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico
|Ibrahimovic brands Guardiola ´immature´ over Barcelona row
|Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid
|Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma
|Pochettino: Alderweireld out until February
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload
|Valverde singles out Hazard & Morata as chief Chelsea threats
|Lazio 1 Torino 3: Inzaghi´s men lose ground as Immobile sees red
|Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal
|Wagner received no contact over Borussia Dortmund job
|A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
|Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
|Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
|Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
|Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
|Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
|Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
|Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
|Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
|Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
|Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
|Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
|Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
|AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
|Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
|FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
|He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
|Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
|Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
|Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
|Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
|De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
|There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
|Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
|Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
|Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
|Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
|Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
|Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde