AC Milan 3 Verona 0: Bonaventura shines as Gattuso´s side march on

Giacomo Bonaventura continued his fine form as AC Milan's comfortable 3-0 victory over Serie A strugglers Verona set up a derby with city rivals Inter in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.
Gennaro Gattuso claimed his first win as Milan's boss thanks to Bonaventura's double against Bologna last time out, and the 28-year-old put in an inspired first-half display on Wednesday.
Having been integral to Suso's somewhat fortuitous 22nd-minute opener, Bonaventura again showed his quality with a wonderful assist for Alessio Romagnoli on the half-hour.
With only a goal missing from his glittering performance, Bonaventura was given a standing ovation upon his substitution just before the hour - Patrick Cutrone's header having all but wrapped up the win four minutes earlier.
Milan had several opportunities to add gloss to the victory late on - but Luca Antonelli and Franck Kessie both failed to hit the target when one-on-one with Marco Silvestri and Lucas Biglia hit the bar.
The hosts nevertheless secured a second successive win in confident fashion and will be in confident mood ahead of facing Verona again in Serie A this weekend.
Full-time! We are through to the #TIMCup quarterfinals! Ready for another #DerbyMilano!— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 13, 2017
3-0 e siamo ai quarti! Ci attende il derby con l'@Inter!#MilanVerona 3-0 #TIMCup pic.twitter.com/pv3Kowml27
Bonaventura was quick to set the tone for his performance - testing Verona's resolve early on with a curling strike that inched wide of Silvestri's goal.
Milan's opener also saw Bonaventura play a key role, though Silvestri should have done better.
Having made a clever run to get on the end of Suso's cross, Bonaventura just failed to make contact - but his run proved enough to distract Silvestri, who allowed the ball to creep inside the left-hand upright.
22' GOOOOOALLLL @suso30oficial!! #MilanVerona 1-0 #TIMCup pic.twitter.com/EFjh4kquBL— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 13, 2017
Bonaventura's guile and movement was proving too much for Verona, and only a fine double save from Silvestri prevented the playmaker doubling Milan's lead seven minutes later.
Milan did not have to wait much longer for a second, though, as, from another well-worked set-piece, Bonaventura volleyed a cross into the six-yard box that Romagnoli was on hand to tuck home.
Gianluigi Donnarumma was finally called into action on the stroke of half-time, the youngster getting down sharply to deny Moise Kean.
Milan's goalkeeper did not come close to stopping Verona's next effort and could only watch as a shot from half-time substitute Daniele Verde flew inches wide.
Any hopes of a second-half Verona fightback were swiftly ended, though, Suso turning provider with a sublime cross into Cutrone, whose header looped into the top-left corner.
Antonelli replaced Bonaventura soon after and the substitute would have made an immediate impact if he had kept his composure following good play from Andre Silva.
Kessie matched Antonelli's poor finishing with just over 15 minutes remaining, the midfielder hammering over from close-range before substitute Fabio Borini also went close.
Substitute Biglia struck the crossbar with a thunderous strike from range late on, but Milan's misses did little to dampen their spirits as they booked a mouth-watering encounter with Serie A leaders Inter in the last eight.
|Pellegrino calls for Southampton reaction
|Gattuso: Donnarumma shaken by abuse from AC Milan fans
|Benitez ´needs to know´ extent of Newcastle´s transfer budget
|Zidane will not request striker signing despite Benzema blanks
|Bournemouth excellent in Old Trafford loss – Howe
|Wilshere´s performance ´very positive´, says Wenger
|Pochettino challenges Spurs to keep top-four berth
|I´d be in Brazil if the title race was over – Mourinho
|It was hard to watch - Clement wowed by City´s dominance of Swansea
|Bailly may require surgery on ´serious´ ankle injury
|Klopp uncertain on Solanke´s disallowed goal
|Guardiola sure record-breaking City won´t get complacent
|Puel focuses on Leicester win, not Southampton revenge
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Revenge is sweet for Emery´s men
|Tottenham 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Aurier scores a fluke as Spurs go fourth
|West Ham 0 Arsenal 0: Wasteful Gunners drop points for third game in a row
|Liverpool 0 West Brom 0: More frustration for Klopp as hosts draw again
|Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 0: Lukaku eases scoring concerns after derby day woes
|AC Milan 3 Verona 0: Bonaventura shines as Gattuso´s side march on
|Newcastle United 0 Everton 1: Rooney haunts Magpies again
|Manchester City set new Premier League winning streak
|Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4: Silva sparkles as Guardiola´s record-breakers march on
|Southampton 1 Leicester City 4: Puel serves up Saints revenge
|Bayern Munich 1 Cologne 0: Lewandowski opens nine-point gap in Bundesliga
|Mourinho slams Manchester derby penalty decision in programme notes
|This is my last season at Monaco – Fabinho
|Bale: Football would be better without VAR
|Thought Mayweather v McGregor was 2017´s biggest sporting event? Think again!
|Manchester United´s Gomes pens professional contract
|Al Jazira 1 Real Madrid 2: Bale spares Spanish blushes at Club World Cup
|Ronaldo takes goalscoring record from Messi
|Al Jazira stun Real Madrid to take half-time lead in Club World Cup
|Neymar returns to PSG after break
|Iniesta would welcome Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|FA extends deadline for Manchester clubs to respond over alleged derby fracas
|Dybala clever enough to listen to Nedved - Buffon
|Willian not ready to walk out on Chelsea
|Arsenal striker Lacazette not counting on title miracle
|World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars
|I live day by day - Buffon ponders Euro 2020
|West Ham eyeing Wilshere swoop in January
|Klopp reveals hamstring scare for Liverpool star Salah
|FFA refuses to speculate on Scolari amid Socceroos interest
|Ronaldo hoping to play with Benzema and Bale again
|Mourinho takes aim at reporters as Man United boss leaves news conference
|´Bull****´ to suggest Chelsea can catch Man City – Conte
|Pordenone would´ve deserved Coppa Italia progression, admits Spalletti
|Man City haven´t won anything yet – Gundogan
|Willian: Chelsea will keep fighting for Premier League title
|Burnley aren´t the real deal – Dyche
|Stoger wants to bring best out of BVB after breakthrough victory
|Conte praises contribution of Hazard, Willian and Pedro
|Inter 0 Pordenone 0 (AET, 5-4 on penalties): Nagatomo spares Serie A leaders´ blushes
|Hodgson keeping Palace grounded despite dramatic late win
|Zouma injury led to Turf Moor defeat – Hughes
|Guardiola steers carefully around Mourinho criticism after United v City flashpoint
|Guardiola considering January signings to bolster Manchester City squad
|Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets
|Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways
|Burnley 1 Stoke City 0: Hosts go fourth after late Barnes winner
|PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban
|Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Stoger´s tenure begins with much-needed victory
|Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid
|Gremio 1 Pachuca 0 (after extra time): Everton stunner sends Brazilians into final
|Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico
|Ibrahimovic brands Guardiola ´immature´ over Barcelona row
|Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid
|Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma
|Pochettino: Alderweireld out until February
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload