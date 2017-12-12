Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico

Zinedine Zidane insists the Club World Cup is Real Madrid's primary focus despite a looming Clasico clash with Barcelona.

Madrid's participation in the tournament begins against Al Jazira in Wednesday's semi-final, just 10 days prior to the first LaLiga Clasico of the season.

However, Zidane remains determined to retain his side's world crown, even though any red card suspensions would carry over to the crucial league fixture.

"It's a competition where we're going to do our best to win," he said of the Club World Cup at a pre-match news conference. "It's not going to be easy.

"But first we have to go through to the final. We just think about winning the World Cup [not the Clasico].