Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid

Al Jazira coach Henk ten Cate suggested his side need to "park three buses" in order to keep out Real Madrid in Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final.

Narrow wins over Auckland City and Urawa Red Diamonds have booked a glamour tie against the European champions, who were formerly coached by Jose Mourinho.

And Ten Cate suggested his team will take a leaf out of Mourinho's tactical playbook for the semi-final at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

"We need three buses," the Dutchman joked on Tuesday. "Maybe Mourinho can come by and stick two more buses in front of our goal.

"Dreaming is OK, but you must not become stupid, you must be realistic. And if you are realistic, the chances of winning are not really big.

"The difference in quality is just too huge. But my team will fight, like they did before, they will fight until the bitter end."