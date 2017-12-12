PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban

Paris Saint-Germain will not face any action over the club's heavy investments in the transfer market, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has confirmed.
PSG made Neymar the most expensive player in football history when the Brazilian was brought in from Barcelona for €222million, while Kylian Mbappe also arrived on loan from Ligue 1 champions Monaco during the last transfer window in a move that will be made permanent for another hefty fee.
The LFP decided PSG – bankrolled by Qatar Sports Investments – had not broken any financial restrictions despite their lavish spending, while Monaco and Metz also escaped punishment.
However, Lille have been handed a transfer ban, although the length of the suspension was not confirmed by the LFP.
Although the LFP gave no reasoning for Lille's ban, the club has had a difficult season and sit third-bottom in Ligue 1 having suspended highly rated coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Gerard Lopez, the former owner of the Lotus F1 Team, took over as Lille's new majority shareholder in January but questions have been asked about his financing of the deal.
Lille will now be unable to bring in new players to boost their relegation battle in January, while clubs may circle for the likes of Thiago Mendes and Kevin Malcuit.
