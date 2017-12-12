Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG

Vitor Pereira will succeed Andre Villas-Boas as head coach at Shanghai SIPG, the club announced on Tuesday.

The former Olympiacos boss had been out of work since leaving 1860 Munich in June and replaces Villas-Boas – who quit to take part in next year's Dakar Rally – at the helm, just as he did at Porto in 2011 having worked as his assistant.

Pereira will be hoping to emulate his achievements at Porto, where he won back-to-back Primeira Liga titles. He also oversaw a domestic double during six months at Olympiacos.

"Shanghai SIPG are delighted to announce Vitor Pereira as the club's new head coach," read a statement.

"Pereira is renowned for having an eye for developing young players, which is tallied with our club's high regard for youth development."

In his sole season in charge, Villas-Boas led the club to second place in the 2017 Chinese Super League and the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, where they were beaten by eventual winners Urawa Red Diamonds.

Former Portugal boss Paulo Bento was also confirmed as the new coach of Chongqing Lifan on Tuesday.