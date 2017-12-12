Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload

Alvaro Morata has been ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town with Antonio Conte bemoaning the club's "impossible" fixture list.
The Blues have played seven times since November 18 due to the busy Premier League schedule and their commitments in the Champions League.
And Conte believes his players are starting to suffer injuries and fitness problems because of the hectic workload, which will continue over the Christmas period.
Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Huddersfield on Tuesday and they will be without Morata, who Conte has ruled out with a back issue.
Ready for Huddersfield tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NvvLBzOOAt— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 11, 2017
"Morata is out, because he's a bit tired and there is a problem in his back," Conte told reporters at his pre-match news conference. "He is out.
"I think when you play every three days, it is impossible to have a training session and to work on the physical aspects. It's impossible. It's impossible because you have to prepare with the players for a game every three days.
"I think we have to face the reality and will try to do our best. If I stay here to complain it is not the right way. We have to try to do our best.
"For sure it is difficult because to face a game every three days is not simple, especially if your squad is not big, but at the same time we have to face this situation.
"We have to try to do our best. For sure, some players can be tired, that's normal because some players are playing from this summer and our tours in China and Singapore. It's normal."
