Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful Vincent Kompany can make a swift return from his latest injury setback.

City captain Kompany was substituted at half-time during Sunday's 2-1 derby victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a win that stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table over their rivals to 11 points.

Kompany has been ravaged by injuries over recent seasons, with calf complaints his downfall more often than not.

Speaking ahead of City's trip to Swansea City on Wednesday, where they will look to set an all-time Premier League record of 15 consecutive wins, Guardiola confirmed Kompany's problem was "muscular" but not as bad as first feared.

"He can't play at Swansea but I think it is less than we expect," the Catalan said.

"Hopefully it will be a short time but exactly I don't know. He has a muscular injury."

It means Eliaquim Mangala is favourite to partner Nicolas Otamendi at centre-back in south Wales, with John Stones still on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem.

Aside from reports of a post-match fracas in the Old Trafford tunnel - a matter that Guardiola insisted he would only offer his version of to the Football Association - everything around in-form City is looking up at present, including a seemingly favourable Champions League last-16 draw against Swiss champions Basel.

However, Guardiola was quick to remind reporters that last season's draw to face a rampant Monaco side was similarly welcomed before Leonardo Jardim's Ligue 1 winners snatched an undulating tie, which ended 6-6, on away goals.

"Always, when we have this draw for February and we are in December, I say the same – ask me that question one week or two weeks before that game," he added.

"I don't know how our condition will be, our injured players or the Basel players. It is far away.

"Last season we drew Monaco and everyone was happy and you know what happened with that.

"Until now we have showed we are able to do good things on the big stages but that has passed. It doesn't give you the guarantee you will do it in the future.

"The Champions League is about how you arrive in that moment. Now, I cannot tell you exactly what is going to happen."