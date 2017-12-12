Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful Vincent Kompany can make a swift return from his latest injury setback.
City captain Kompany was substituted at half-time during Sunday's 2-1 derby victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a win that stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table over their rivals to 11 points.
Kompany has been ravaged by injuries over recent seasons, with calf complaints his downfall more often than not.
Speaking ahead of City's trip to Swansea City on Wednesday, where they will look to set an all-time Premier League record of 15 consecutive wins, Guardiola confirmed Kompany's problem was "muscular" but not as bad as first feared.
"He can't play at Swansea but I think it is less than we expect," the Catalan said.
"Hopefully it will be a short time but exactly I don't know. He has a muscular injury."
Simply awesome! This win will mean so much to our fans. #ManCity #Derby pic.twitter.com/Mvc7CsZRUD— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 10, 2017
It means Eliaquim Mangala is favourite to partner Nicolas Otamendi at centre-back in south Wales, with John Stones still on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem.
Aside from reports of a post-match fracas in the Old Trafford tunnel - a matter that Guardiola insisted he would only offer his version of to the Football Association - everything around in-form City is looking up at present, including a seemingly favourable Champions League last-16 draw against Swiss champions Basel.
However, Guardiola was quick to remind reporters that last season's draw to face a rampant Monaco side was similarly welcomed before Leonardo Jardim's Ligue 1 winners snatched an undulating tie, which ended 6-6, on away goals.
"Always, when we have this draw for February and we are in December, I say the same – ask me that question one week or two weeks before that game," he added.
"I don't know how our condition will be, our injured players or the Basel players. It is far away.
"Last season we drew Monaco and everyone was happy and you know what happened with that.
"Until now we have showed we are able to do good things on the big stages but that has passed. It doesn't give you the guarantee you will do it in the future.
"The Champions League is about how you arrive in that moment. Now, I cannot tell you exactly what is going to happen."
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload
|Valverde singles out Hazard & Morata as chief Chelsea threats
|Lazio 1 Torino 3: Inzaghi´s men lose ground as Immobile sees red
|Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal
|Wagner received no contact over Borussia Dortmund job
|A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
|Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
|Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
|Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
|Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
|Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
|Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
|Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
|Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
|Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
|Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
|Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
|Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
|AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
|Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
|FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
|He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
|Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
|Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
|Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
|Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
|De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
|There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
|Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
|Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
|Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
|Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
|Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
|Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde
|Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
|AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
|Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
|Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
|Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
|Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
|Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
|Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
|Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
|Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
|Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
|Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
|Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
|Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
|Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
|Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
|Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
|Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
|Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
|Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
|Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
|Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
|Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
|Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
|Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
|Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
|Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
|Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
|Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
|There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
|Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
|Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
|Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
|Allegri pleased with Juve display
|Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
|Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
|Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble