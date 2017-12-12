Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period

Adam Lallana is closing in on a return to action for Liverpool and it will come at an important time, with Jurgen Klopp adamant they need him over the hectic Christmas period.
The England international has played just one minute of senior football this season, appearing as a late substitute against Chelsea in November.
Lallana has had to contend with a persistent thigh problem and, although he has been in training for over a month, he is still a little off the pace.
But Klopp predicts an important role for the 29-year-old in the coming weeks, with the Reds facing the prospect of seven matches inside the next month.
"Adam is back training completely normally," Klopp told reporters ahead of Wednesday's visit of West Brom.
"We need him for the next few weeks."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 12, 2017
The latest on Adam Lallana's fitness: https://t.co/ZI18BT8IfE pic.twitter.com/0OPIcX0QPZ
"But, of course, he needs to build up [match fitness] again. That's how it is.
"But he is good. He trains completely normally. We have to see what we do with him because we need him for the next few weeks, 100 per cent.
"We should not need him for tomorrow [Wednesday] but then, step by step, we need to see how we can bring him into shape. That's it. We have to see, but he is in a good way."
Alberto Moreno still looks set to be out for another few weeks due to an ankle problem, with Klopp revealing the club have sought a second opinion on his injury.
"He's not ready [for West Brom], that's for sure," Klopp said.
Klopp on Moreno: "He's not ready, for certain. We send him to different doctors to know a little bit more but it's possible it's not that long. It's not decided." pic.twitter.com/aROI7bSZPT— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 12, 2017
"We've sent him to different doctors just to be sure. It's possible he's not out that long, but we've not decided so far. We have to see."
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload
|Valverde singles out Hazard & Morata as chief Chelsea threats
|Lazio 1 Torino 3: Inzaghi´s men lose ground as Immobile sees red
|Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal
|Wagner received no contact over Borussia Dortmund job
|A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
|Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
|Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
|Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
|Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
|Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
|Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
|Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
|Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
|Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
|Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
|Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
|Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
|AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
|Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
|FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
|He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
|Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
|Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
|Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
|Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
|De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
|There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
|Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
|Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
|Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
|Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
|Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
|Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde
|Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
|AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
|Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
|Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
|Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
|Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
|Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
|Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
|Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
|Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
|Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
|Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
|Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
|Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
|Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
|Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
|Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
|Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
|Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
|Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
|Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
|Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
|Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
|Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
|Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
|Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
|Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
|Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
|Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
|There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
|Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
|Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
|Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
|Allegri pleased with Juve display
|Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
|Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
|Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble