Related

Article

It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas

12 December 2017 15:43

Jose Mourinho believes the alleged fracas between Manchester United and City players after Sunday's derby came down to a "diversity in behaviour" and "education".

City left Old Trafford with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi, opening up an 11-point lead ahead of United at the top of the table.

But news later broke about an incident in the tunnel after the match, with reports suggesting Mourinho and several members of United's team and coaching staff reacted angrily to apparently disrespectful celebrations.

The FA confirmed they had contacted both clubs for their versions of events, with City coach Mikel Arteta suffering a head wound and Mourinho said to have been struck by a bottle.

The controversy understandably dominated the questions in Mourinho's pre-match news conference ahead of Wednesday's visit of Bournemouth and, although United's press officer eventually shut things down, the Portuguese coach did give a fairly cryptic response to why tempers flared.

When informed that Pep Guardiola spoke of his respect for United in his news conference, Mourinho said: "He says, he says. I'm not there to comment on his words.

"The only thing I can say is it was just a question of diversity; diversity in behaviours, diversity in education.

"Nothing more than that. That's all I'm going to say."

United will be eager to bounce back from their derby disappointment when Bournemouth visit, and Mourinho expects that he will see extra desire from his players.

"As always when you lose, you probably have a little bit more desire to win," he said.

"Nobody wants to lose once or twice; I think it's something that belongs to every team in the world.

"When you lose, you want to win your next game – you have better desire. The motivation is based on we want to try to win all the time.

"When you have a bad result, you don't want to have two bad results. We lost against Chelsea and then the next match we had a little extra to try to win.

"Chelsea lost this weekend, so for sure they're going to give more in their next match. I think its something every team has."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 12 December

17:10 Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
17:09 Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
16:52 James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
16:27 Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
16:20 Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
15:43 It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
15:15 I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
15:10 I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
13:47 Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
13:38 Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
13:07 Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
13:03 Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
12:31 Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
12:03 ´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
11:53 No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
11:14 Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
11:10 Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
10:18 Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
10:01 Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
05:33 Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
02:46 Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
01:42 Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
00:20 Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload

Monday 11 December

23:49 Valverde singles out Hazard & Morata as chief Chelsea threats
23:35 Lazio 1 Torino 3: Inzaghi´s men lose ground as Immobile sees red
23:12 Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal
21:11 Wagner received no contact over Borussia Dortmund job
19:23 A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
16:44 Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
16:05 Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
15:32 Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
15:01 Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
14:44 Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
14:39 Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
14:31 Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
14:01 Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
13:56 Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
13:50 Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
13:36 Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
13:21 Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
12:51 AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
12:43 Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
12:43 FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
11:48 He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
11:12 Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
10:54 Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
10:44 Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
09:40 Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
05:58 De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
05:14 There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
02:53 Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
02:22 Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
01:14 Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
00:41 Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
00:24 Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
00:06 Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde

Sunday 10 December

22:47 Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
22:41 AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
20:43 Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
20:24 Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
20:11 Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
19:52 Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
19:32 Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
19:26 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
19:22 Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
18:57 Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
18:56 Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
18:35 Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
18:31 Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
18:15 Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
17:56 Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
17:10 Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
16:55 Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
16:44 Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
16:20 Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
16:18 Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
16:08 Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
14:57 Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
14:34 Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
13:32 Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
12:31 Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
12:08 Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
11:20 Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
10:05 Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
09:29 Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
05:19 There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
03:25 Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
03:15 Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
02:33 Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
01:52 Allegri pleased with Juve display
01:06 Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
00:50 Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
00:26 Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble

Facebook