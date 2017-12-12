Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways

A superb display from Willian helped Chelsea cruise to a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.
The Brazilian – who has been on the substitutes' bench for his side's last two Premier League games – scored one and made two others as Antonio Conte's men bounced back in style from their surprise weekend defeat to West Ham.
His first contribution was to play in Tiemoue Bakayoko for the opener after 23 minutes before getting on the end of Marcos Alonso's cross just before half-time to score just his second league goal of the season.
He turned provider again after 50 minutes to tee up Pedro for Chelsea's third and cap an impressive individual display.
Huddersfield, who had won three of their previous four home games, offered little in the way of attacking threat until Laurent Depoitre nodded in a 92nd-minute header and David Wagner now needs to pick his side up for a difficult trip to Watford on Saturday.
Chelsea, meanwhile, go level on points with Manchester United in second and will be full of confidence ahead of the weekend visit of Southampton - a game that Willian will surely be guaranteed of a starting berth in.
#HUDCHE pic.twitter.com/KaFZsSQeDv— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 12, 2017
Chelsea, who started with Eden Hazard up front in the absence of Alvaro Morata, dominated possession in the early stages and saw a fifth-minute Pedro effort ruled out for offside.
Despite controlling the game, it took until midway through the first half for them to carve out a clear opening, which duly resulted in the opening goal.
Jonas Lossl slipped while attempting a long ball downfield, which was clinically punished by the visitors.
Victor Moses headed the skewed clearance into Hazard, whose backheel fed Willian on the edge of the penalty area. The Brazilian then spotted the marauding Bakayoko and played it into the Frenchman's path for him to clip an immaculate finish over the red-faced Terriers goalkeeper.
N'Golo Kante then thrashed over from the edge of the area and Bakayoko headed wide before Willian grabbed a deserved second two minutes before the interval.
Alonso collected Cesar Azpilicueta's raking cross-field pass and whipped in a teasing cross to the back post, which was coolly headed past Lossl by the 29-year-old.
@TimoeB08 #HUDCHE pic.twitter.com/jUCJdVUKdX— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 12, 2017
Any faint hopes Wagner's side had of clawing their way back into the game were vanquished five minutes after the restart as Willian teed up Pedro to whip a fine finish into the top corner from 15 yards.
Lossl then saved well from Hazard to deny Chelsea a fourth before Tom Ince, who has still yet to score for Town, saw his effort clip Thibaut Courtois and dribble away to safety.
Pedro came close to a second late on when he whipped wide. The final say was Huddersfield's, however, as Depoitre rose highest to head home fellow substitute Florent Hadergjonaj's teasing cross with what was the last meaningful action of the match.
Key Opta stats:
- Chelsea's win at the John Smith's Stadium means the Blues have won at 50 different stadiums in the Premier League; only Liverpool have won at more stadiums in the competition (53).
- Huddersfield have lost five of their last six Premier League games (W1), conceding two or more in all five of those losses.
- Chelsea have scored 10 headed goals in the Premier League this season (a league high) – they only scored eight in the entirety of last season.
- At 17 years and 89 days old, Ethan Ampadu is the second youngest Chelsea player to make an appearance in the Premier League after Jody Morris (17 years 43 days).
|Hodgson keeping Palace grounded despite dramatic late win
|Zouma injury led to Turf Moor defeat – Hughes
|Guardiola steers carefully around Mourinho criticism after United v City flashpoint
|Guardiola considering January signings to bolster Manchester City squad
|Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets
|Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3: Willian sparkles as Conte´s side return to winning ways
|Burnley 1 Stoke City 0: Hosts go fourth after late Barnes winner
|PSG escape punishment as LFP gives Lille transfer ban
|Mainz 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Stoger´s tenure begins with much-needed victory
|Ten Cate: Al Jazira will park three buses against Real Madrid
|Gremio 1 Pachuca 0 (after extra time): Everton stunner sends Brazilians into final
|Zidane focused on Club World Cup despite looming Clasico
|Ibrahimovic brands Guardiola ´immature´ over Barcelona row
|Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid
|Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma
|Pochettino: Alderweireld out until February
|Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
|Cardona given five-match ban for ´discriminatory´ gesture against South Korea
|James still settling at Bayern, says Heynckes
|Manchester City captain Kompany out for ´a short time´
|Klopp: Liverpool need Lallana ahead of busy period
|It was diversity in education – Mourinho addresses derby fracas
|I encourage City to celebrate - Guardiola defends players after Old Trafford controversy
|I´m no actor – No regrets for Klopp over heated interview
|Everton were like United at Liverpool - Allardyce defends Anfield approach
|Paulo Bento hired as Chongqing Lifan head coach
|Ramsey hamstring injury ´not a big one´
|Watford´s Zeegelaar gets three-match ban as appeal is rejected
|Matthaus raves about Spurs star Kane
|´Several clubs´ discussing Arda move as Barca exit nears
|No ultimatum as Arsenal´s Ozil and Sanchez talks rumble on
|Su-Mourinho? Wenger offers advice to City and United
|Bayern planning ´serious talks´ with Robben, Ribery
|Pereira replaces Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG
|Van Gaal rejected Leverkusen to hold out for a ´big club´
|Inzaghi and Lazio left feeling ´defrauded´ after Torino defeat
|Man United more boring under Mourinho, claims Van Gaal
|Zidane: Real Madrid want to win Club World Cup
|Morata ruled out of Huddersfield trip due to ´impossible´ workload
|Valverde singles out Hazard & Morata as chief Chelsea threats
|Lazio 1 Torino 3: Inzaghi´s men lose ground as Immobile sees red
|Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal
|Wagner received no contact over Borussia Dortmund job
|A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
|Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
|Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
|Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
|Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
|Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
|Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
|Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
|Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
|Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
|Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
|Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
|Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
|AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
|Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
|FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
|He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
|Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
|Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
|Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
|Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
|De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
|There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
|Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
|Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
|Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
|Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
|Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
|Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde