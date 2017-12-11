Reading 2 Cardiff City 2: Late comeback makes light of Warnock dismissal

Cardiff City scored twice in the final seven minutes to claim a 2-2 draw at Reading on Monday, despite Neil Warnock's dismissal.

Warnock's men could have closed to within two points of Wolves after the Championship leaders' shock stalemate with Sunderland on Saturday, but in the end they were content to not lose further ground after looking destined to suffer defeat at half-time.

The opening goal arrived in the 16th minute and was something of a calamity for Cardiff, as Callum Patterson sent a glancing header past his own goalkeeper from a Liam Kelly corner.

And Reading's second arrived just before the break, with Modou Barrow's 20-yard volley finding its way through a crowd of players and into the net via a slight deflection.

Big second half to come for the Royals, holding a two-goal advantage against 2nd-placed Cardiff at the break! pic.twitter.com/oddzGwVp39 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 11, 2017

Reading were good value for their lead and Warnock's sending off 13 minutes from the end for dissent had seemingly spelled the end for any hopes of a fightback.

But Cardiff rallied brilliantly late on as Joe Bennett's powerful volley pulled one back before a Lee Tomlin effort smashed off the bar and crossed the line in stoppage time, with goal-line technology giving them a helping hand.

90 - Goal-line technology - you just made our Christmas list!



Bamba off the bar - Tomlin off the underside of the bar and in!!!! (2-2)



Match Centre https://t.co/qpTWoL0TjR#CityAsOne https://t.co/XdvuImpBMW — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) December 11, 2017

Reading almost stole the win right at the end, with Paul McShane hitting the post with a header, but Cardiff just about did enough for a point.