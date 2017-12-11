Related

Article

Messi best player of all time – Rakitic

11 December 2017 01:14

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, but said there was "only one number one" – Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo joined Messi on five Ballons d'Or after claiming the individual honour on Thursday.

However, Rakitic has no doubt about who is better, saying it was unfortunate Ronaldo had played in the same era as Messi, the best in history.

"You already know my opinion and I have a lot of respect for Cristiano, who is one of the best in history," the Croatia international said, via Mundo Deportivo, after a 2-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

"But he has played with the best player in history, which is Leo Messi. There is only one number one, Messi.

"Those who come behind are unlucky enough to have coincided with him."

Goals from Luis Suarez and Messi saw Barca past Villarreal as they made it 12 wins in 15 league games this season, retaining a five-point advantage at the top.

Rakitic was full of praise for another of his team-mates – goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"We are not surprised by the good performances of Ter Stegen," he said.

"He's one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been playing at a good level."

Sponsored links

Monday 11 December

01:14 Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
00:41 Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
00:24 Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
00:06 Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde

Sunday 10 December

22:47 Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
22:41 AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
20:43 Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
20:24 Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
20:11 Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
19:52 Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
19:32 Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
19:26 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
19:22 Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
18:57 Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
18:56 Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
18:35 Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
18:31 Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
18:15 Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
17:56 Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
17:10 Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
16:55 Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
16:44 Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
16:20 Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
16:18 Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
16:08 Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
14:57 Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
14:34 Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
13:32 Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
12:31 Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
12:08 Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
11:20 Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
10:05 Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
09:29 Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
05:19 There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
03:25 Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
03:15 Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
02:33 Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
01:52 Allegri pleased with Juve display
01:06 Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
00:50 Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
00:26 Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble

Saturday 9 December

23:31 Guardiola: Wins over Mourinho aren´t special ones
23:30 No regrets over joining City - Guardiola remembers Ferguson advance
22:47 Juventus 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri stay top as Derby d´Italia ends in stalemate
22:41 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1: Parejo keeps his cool to put the heat on Barca
22:08 Benitez rues same old story for struggling Newcastle
21:35 Verratti puts faith in Emery
20:54 Champions League focus has cost Spurs in the Premier League, admits Pochettino
20:50 Championship Review: Ten-man Sunderland hold Wolves, Adkins starts with a win
20:29 Home win ´has to be a springboard´ for Swansea - Clement
20:27 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes
20:20 Fifty and counting - Kane brings up his half-century in style
20:15 Zidane: I warned you about Ronaldo!
20:13 West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes
20:03 Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again
19:52 Watford boss Silva slams ´harsh´ Zeegelaar dismissal
19:42 Nacho revels in Real Madrid´s Sevilla thrashing
19:38 Hard-earned Frankfurt victory pleases Bayern boss Heynckes
19:32 Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash
19:19 Spurs on fire, beams goal-hungry Kane
19:16 Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash
19:14 Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways
19:12 Hodgson slams Benteke after penalty miss sends Palace bottom
18:59 Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
18:52 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
18:12 Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
18:06 Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
18:03 Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
18:02 Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
17:55 Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
17:55 The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
17:51 Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
17:51 Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
17:26 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
17:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
16:54 Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
16:50 Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
16:21 Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
16:15 Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
15:24 West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
14:56 Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
14:22 A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
12:50 Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
12:22 Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
11:59 Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
11:31 Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
10:16 Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
08:05 United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
04:46 Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
04:20 Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
03:42 Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
02:55 Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
02:17 Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
01:53 Giggs interested in Wales job

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 15 +31 39
2 Valencia 15 +21 34
3 Atlético Madrid 15 +17 33
4 Real Madrid 15 +19 31
5 Sevilla 15 +0 28
6 Villarreal 15 +2 21
7 Getafe 15 +5 20
8 Leganés 15 -2 20
9 Real Sociedad 15 +0 19
10 Celta de Vigo 15 +4 18
11 Real Betis 15 -6 18
12 Eibar 15 -11 18
13 Athletic Club 15 -3 17
14 Girona 14 -4 17
15 Levante 15 -7 16
16 Espanyol 14 -7 16
17 Deportivo La C… 15 -9 15
18 Deportivo Alavés 15 -12 12
19 Málaga 15 -15 11
20 Las Palmas 15 -23 10

Facebook