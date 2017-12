Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League

Bring on the best. That is the message from star forward Harry Kane as Tottenham await their Champions League fate.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday – Spurs progressing to the knockout phase as group winners ahead of holders Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham could face German champions Bayern Munich or Italian giants Juventus in the last 16, while Sevilla, Porto, Basel and Shakhtar Donetsk are also possible opponents for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

And England international Kane – who scored six goals during the group stage while he has tallied 12 in the Premier League following his two-goal haul in the 5-1 rout of Stoke City on Saturday – is not afraid of anyone.

"When we have been in the group we have been in with Real Madrid and Dortmund and we have done as well as we have, I know people say it a lot that we don't fear anyone, but to go far in the Champions League you are going to have to play the best teams in Europe so we will see who we get," he said.

"It will be exciting and then we will go from there and see how far we can go in the competition.

"I think the first thought was to try and get through and to finish on the most points out of everyone in the whole of the group stage was pretty impressive and that's the kind of form we have to show in every game."