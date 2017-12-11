Related

Article

Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract

11 December 2017 10:54

Julian Nagelsmann should honour his contract at Hoffenheim rather than leave the club for Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, says Ottmar Hitzfeld.

The 30-year-old is regarded as the hottest property in the Bundesliga after guiding them away from relegation in 2015-16, and then securing a fourth-place finish – earning a European berth.

After 15 games of the current campaign Hoffenheim sit sixth in the table, but how long Nagelsmann – who signed a deal until 2021 in June – will remain at Rhein-Neckar-Arena remains the subject of much debate.

With Bayern sacking Carlo Ancelotti in September and Dortmund dismissing Peter Bosz on Sunday, both have installed interim managers – Jupp Heynckes and Peter Stoger respectively – until the end of the season.

Nagelsmann has been touted as replacement at both of Germany's big two, but Hitzfeld – who has managed both clubs – says he should stay loyal to Hoffenheim for now.

Speaking to Sky, the 68-year-old said: "If someone like that [Nagelsmann] is with Dortmund at the age of 31, then I ask myself: What is he still doing after that? What goals does he still have at 40?"

"Nagelsmann is a good coach, but I think it's generally important to keep contracts, because you have a lot to thank the club for."

Sponsored links

Monday 11 December

11:12 Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
10:54 Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
10:44 Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
09:40 Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
05:58 De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
05:14 There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
02:53 Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
02:22 Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
01:14 Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
00:41 Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
00:24 Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
00:06 Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde

Sunday 10 December

22:47 Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
22:41 AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
20:43 Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
20:24 Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
20:11 Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
19:52 Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
19:32 Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
19:26 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
19:22 Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
18:57 Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
18:56 Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
18:35 Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
18:31 Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
18:15 Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
17:56 Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
17:10 Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
16:55 Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
16:44 Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
16:20 Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
16:18 Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
16:08 Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
14:57 Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
14:34 Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
13:32 Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
12:31 Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
12:08 Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
11:20 Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
10:05 Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
09:29 Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
05:19 There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
03:25 Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
03:15 Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
02:33 Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
01:52 Allegri pleased with Juve display
01:06 Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
00:50 Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
00:26 Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble

Saturday 9 December

23:31 Guardiola: Wins over Mourinho aren´t special ones
23:30 No regrets over joining City - Guardiola remembers Ferguson advance
22:47 Juventus 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri stay top as Derby d´Italia ends in stalemate
22:41 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1: Parejo keeps his cool to put the heat on Barca
22:08 Benitez rues same old story for struggling Newcastle
21:35 Verratti puts faith in Emery
20:54 Champions League focus has cost Spurs in the Premier League, admits Pochettino
20:50 Championship Review: Ten-man Sunderland hold Wolves, Adkins starts with a win
20:29 Home win ´has to be a springboard´ for Swansea - Clement
20:27 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes
20:20 Fifty and counting - Kane brings up his half-century in style
20:15 Zidane: I warned you about Ronaldo!
20:13 West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes
20:03 Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again
19:52 Watford boss Silva slams ´harsh´ Zeegelaar dismissal
19:42 Nacho revels in Real Madrid´s Sevilla thrashing
19:38 Hard-earned Frankfurt victory pleases Bayern boss Heynckes
19:32 Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash
19:19 Spurs on fire, beams goal-hungry Kane
19:16 Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash
19:14 Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways
19:12 Hodgson slams Benteke after penalty miss sends Palace bottom
18:59 Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
18:52 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
18:12 Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
18:06 Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
18:03 Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
18:02 Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
17:55 Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
17:55 The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
17:51 Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
17:51 Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
17:26 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
17:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
16:54 Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
16:50 Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
16:21 Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
16:15 Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
15:24 West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
14:56 Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
14:22 A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
12:50 Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
12:22 Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
11:59 Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
11:31 Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
10:16 Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
08:05 United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
04:46 Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
04:20 Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
03:42 Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
02:55 Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
02:17 Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
01:53 Giggs interested in Wales job

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
4 Borussia M'gla… 15 -2 25
5 Bayer Leverkusen 15 +10 24
6 Hoffenheim 15 +5 23
7 Augsburg 15 +5 23
8 Borussia Dortmund 15 +12 22

Facebook