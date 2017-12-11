Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat

Bayern Munich will have to be at their best for 180 minutes if they are to progress in the Champions League at Besiktas' expense, according to Jupp Heynckes.
The Bundesliga leaders were drawn to play Besiktas in Monday's last-16 draw in Nyon, with the first leg at home in February before they travel to Turkey on March 14.
Bayern have never lost a competitive match against a Turkish side in European competition, but their veteran head coach warned that maintaining that record will be no easy task.
"They are a very good team," he said. "We need to bring our best performances to both games in order to progress."
Since Heynckes returned for a fourth spell in charge of Bayern in September they have only lost once in all competitions, a run that has seen them return to the top of the table and progress in Europe.
And that upturn in form is something sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes gives them the edge against Besiktas.
"We know how strong Besiktas are," he told FCB.tv.
"We [have] followed their progress because they were in Leipzig's group. It's a difficult draw. We'll see what happens.
"There'll definitely be an exceptional atmosphere over there, but there will be here in Munich as well.
"We're looking forward to it. Obviously it's a disadvantage to play at home first, but we're good enough and accept it."
