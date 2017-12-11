He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud

Jack Wilshere believes Olivier Giroud is one of the best strikers in the Premier League after the Frenchman came off the bench to rescue a point for Arsenal at Southampton on Sunday.

Giroud has found himself serving as a bit-part player this season since the arrival of record signing Alexandre Lacazette, the 31-year-old yet to start in the league, making 13 substitute appearances.

Sunday's strike at St Mary's was his fourth of the campaign and saw him equal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record of 17 goals as a substitute for a single Premier League team.

Wilshere is a big fan of the France international's ability and expects Arsene Wenger to call on him more during December's hectic fixture schedule.

"For me Oli is one of the best strikers in the Premier League when he’s on it," the midfielder told the club's official website.

17 – No player has scored more substitute goals for a single Premier League team than Olivier Giroud – level with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd (17). Trademark. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2017

"And he's on the bench, so it shows what we've got.

"There are a lot of games in December, so I'm sure he’s going to get a start and if he's coming on scoring goals that's massive for the team and it was an important goal for him [against Southampton]."

Like Giroud, Wilshere has yet to start a league game in 2017-18, but he is more than happy to play any role Wenger needs.

"I'm enjoying it," he added. "I'm enjoying playing and I want to play as much as I can. I've said before that I've missed way too much football and I'm just enjoying it at the minute."