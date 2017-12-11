Related

Article

AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone

11 December 2017 12:51

AC Milan's fervent activity in the transfer market ahead of the 2017-18 season may be responsible for destabilising the club in Serie A, says CEO Marco Fassone.

After finishing outside of the European places for a fourth successive campaign last season, the Rossoneri embarked a spending spree to bolster Vincenzo Montella's squad.

Milan spent in excess of €194million as 11 new faces arrived at San Siro, including Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu.

It has done little to improve their fortunes, though, with Montella having been sacked as Milan languish in seventh, 16 points behind leaders and city rivals Inter.

And Fassone admits they may have brought in too many players to try and make themselves Scudetto challengers again.

"The signings? I'd do them all again, but that doesn't mean we didn't make a couple of mistakes," he told Radio Uno.

"There are some things we wouldn't do today, but by that I don't mean the players.

"There are some who are performing lower than their own quality, but it seems impossible that Bonucci and [Lucas] Biglia won't return to the levels of the past.

"Did we sign too many players? It's possible. We did a lot of assessment, and in the end the answer [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli and Montella gave me was to make a major change with six or seven players to be kept.

"There was an awareness that it would be difficult to create a real team in the first few months, we thought we'd get a lower return in the first part of the season and then rise back up.

"We've lost five or six points now that are difficult to recover in terms of fourth place."

Sponsored links

Monday 11 December

14:01 Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
13:56 Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
13:50 Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
13:36 Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
13:21 Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
12:51 AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
12:43 Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
12:43 FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
11:48 He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
11:12 Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
10:54 Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
10:44 Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
09:40 Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
05:58 De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
05:14 There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
02:53 Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
02:22 Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
01:14 Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
00:41 Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
00:24 Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
00:06 Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde

Sunday 10 December

22:47 Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
22:41 AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
20:43 Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
20:24 Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
20:11 Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
19:52 Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
19:32 Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
19:26 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
19:22 Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
18:57 Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
18:56 Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
18:35 Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
18:31 Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
18:15 Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
17:56 Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
17:10 Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
16:55 Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
16:44 Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
16:20 Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
16:18 Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
16:08 Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
14:57 Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
14:34 Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
13:32 Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
12:31 Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
12:08 Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
11:20 Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
10:05 Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
09:29 Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
05:19 There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
03:25 Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
03:15 Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
02:33 Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
01:52 Allegri pleased with Juve display
01:06 Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
00:50 Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
00:26 Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble

Saturday 9 December

23:31 Guardiola: Wins over Mourinho aren´t special ones
23:30 No regrets over joining City - Guardiola remembers Ferguson advance
22:47 Juventus 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri stay top as Derby d´Italia ends in stalemate
22:41 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1: Parejo keeps his cool to put the heat on Barca
22:08 Benitez rues same old story for struggling Newcastle
21:35 Verratti puts faith in Emery
20:54 Champions League focus has cost Spurs in the Premier League, admits Pochettino
20:50 Championship Review: Ten-man Sunderland hold Wolves, Adkins starts with a win
20:29 Home win ´has to be a springboard´ for Swansea - Clement
20:27 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes
20:20 Fifty and counting - Kane brings up his half-century in style
20:15 Zidane: I warned you about Ronaldo!
20:13 West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes
20:03 Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again
19:52 Watford boss Silva slams ´harsh´ Zeegelaar dismissal
19:42 Nacho revels in Real Madrid´s Sevilla thrashing
19:38 Hard-earned Frankfurt victory pleases Bayern boss Heynckes
19:32 Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash
19:19 Spurs on fire, beams goal-hungry Kane
19:16 Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash
19:14 Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways
19:12 Hodgson slams Benteke after penalty miss sends Palace bottom
18:59 Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
18:52 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
18:12 Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
18:06 Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
18:03 Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
18:02 Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
17:55 Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
17:55 The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
17:51 Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
17:51 Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
17:26 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
17:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
16:54 Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
16:50 Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
16:21 Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
16:15 Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
15:24 West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
14:56 Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
14:22 A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
12:50 Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
12:22 Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
11:59 Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
11:31 Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
10:16 Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
08:05 United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
04:46 Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
04:20 Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
03:42 Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
02:55 Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
02:17 Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
01:53 Giggs interested in Wales job

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Internazionale 16 +23 40
2 Napoli 16 +25 39
3 Juventus 16 +27 38
4 Roma 15 +17 35
5 Lazio 14 +19 32
6 Sampdoria 15 +8 27
7 Milan 16 +2 24
8 Fiorentina 16 +7 22
9 Bologna 16 -1 21
10 Chievo 16 -9 21
11 Atalanta 15 +2 20
12 Torino 15 -2 20
13 Udinese 15 -1 18
14 Cagliari 16 -11 17
15 Sassuolo 16 -18 14
16 Genoa 15 -7 13
17 Crotone 16 -20 12
18 SPAL 16 -13 11
19 Hellas Verona 16 -18 10
20 Benevento 16 -30 1

Facebook