A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side

Jose Mourinho put a magnifying glass to Manchester City's apparent eagerness to deceive match referees by diving before Sunday's enthralling Manchester derby, but as it turns out, United are by no means angels in that respect.
The Portuguese coach claimed that City players just needed "a little bit of wind and they fall", clarifying his remark after initially saying that "one thing that I don't like a lot is that they lose their balance very easily".
But, ironically enough, referee Michael Oliver's decision to book Ander Herrera for going down too easily under a Nicolas Otamendi challenge in the second half gave United their second yellow card of the season - after Antonio Valencia against Tottenham in October - for such unsporting behaviour.
That meant United - who went on to lose 2-1 - have received more bookings for simulation than any other team in the Premier League this season, though Everton have had one yellow card and a retrospective two-match ban dished out to them so far.
79' - Herrera is booked for simulation after Otamendi seemed to catch his foot in the box. #MUFC #MUNMCI— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 10, 2017
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's City are still yet to be punished once for simulation, so has Mourinho got it all wrong, or is the system flawed?
RETROSPECTIVE INCONSISTENCY
Before the start of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, it was announced that retrospective action would be introduced in an attempt to stamp out diving.
Generally, the move was applauded because, in theory, it prevented players from escaping punishment for deception.
Oumar Niasse is the only player to fall foul so far, picking up a two-match ban for diving to win a penalty in Everton's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
GOAL!! #CPFC 1-1 #EFC. Niasse is brought down inside the area and up steps our all-time record penalty scorer Baines to level with five minutes gone. A quick and much-needed response - COYB! #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/NvZ3btYtfN— Everton (@Everton) November 18, 2017
However, as is pointed out in the Disciplinary Procedures of the Football Association Handbook, such retrospective punishments can only be implemented if the action leads "either to a penalty being awarded or the dismissal of an opposing player".
JESUS DIVED FOR HIS SINS?
Before the Herrera incident, a contentious moment involving Gabriel Jesus brought the simulation debate to the fore on Sunday.
The tricky Brazilian did brilliantly on the edge of the United area in the 22nd minute, skilfully sidestepping a couple of challenges before then going to ground, much to the annoyance of defender Chris Smalling.
Upon further inspection of replays, it seemed clear that referee Oliver made the right decision in not awarding a penalty, though Jesus got away without a sanction.
Come on City pic.twitter.com/PIP8uzV5lX— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) December 10, 2017
Such is the wording in the FA's rules, Jesus cannot be punished retrospectively, which highlights a significant flaw in the system.
And the fact that Jesus and Herrera opted to try their luck arguably proves that the FA's pre-season move - though a step in the right direction - was not strong enough to deter players from attempting to deceive match officials.
|A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
|Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
|Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
|Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
|Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
|Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
|Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
|Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
|Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
|Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
|Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
|Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
|Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
|AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
|Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
|FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
|He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
|Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
|Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
|Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
|Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
|De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
|There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
|Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
|Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
|Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
|Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
|Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
|Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde
|Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
|AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
|Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
|Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
|Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
|Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
|Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
|Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
|Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
|Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
|Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
|Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
|Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
|Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
|Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
|Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
|Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
|Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
|Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
|Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
|Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
|Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
|Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
|Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
|Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
|Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
|Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
|Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
|Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
|There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
|Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
|Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
|Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
|Allegri pleased with Juve display
|Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
|Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
|Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble
|Guardiola: Wins over Mourinho aren´t special ones
|No regrets over joining City - Guardiola remembers Ferguson advance
|Juventus 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri stay top as Derby d´Italia ends in stalemate
|Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1: Parejo keeps his cool to put the heat on Barca
|Benitez rues same old story for struggling Newcastle
|Verratti puts faith in Emery
|Champions League focus has cost Spurs in the Premier League, admits Pochettino
|Championship Review: Ten-man Sunderland hold Wolves, Adkins starts with a win
|Home win ´has to be a springboard´ for Swansea - Clement
|Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes
|Fifty and counting - Kane brings up his half-century in style
|Zidane: I warned you about Ronaldo!
|West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes
|Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again
|Watford boss Silva slams ´harsh´ Zeegelaar dismissal
|Nacho revels in Real Madrid´s Sevilla thrashing
|Hard-earned Frankfurt victory pleases Bayern boss Heynckes
|Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash
|Spurs on fire, beams goal-hungry Kane
|Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash
|Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways
|Hodgson slams Benteke after penalty miss sends Palace bottom
|Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
|Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
|Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
|Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
|Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
|Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
|The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
|Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
|Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
|Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
|Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
|Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
|Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
|Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
|West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
|Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
|A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
|Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
|Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
|Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
|Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
|Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
|United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
|Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
|Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
|Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
|Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
|Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
|Giggs interested in Wales job