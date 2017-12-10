Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund

Peter Stoger acknowledged his fortune in being handed a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" as the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.
Stoger was presented as Peter Bosz's successor at a news conference on Sunday, where it was confirmed the former Ajax boss had been sacked following a run of eight Bundesliga games without a win.
The slump leaves Dortmund seventh in the table and 13 points shy of leaders Bayern Munich, but that predicament pales next to the one Stoger left in Cologne only last weekend.
The 51-year-old Austrian secured promotion back to the top flight as 2.Bundesliga champions in 2013-14 and Cologne's performances improved season-on-season, culminating in a fifth-place finish and Europa League qualification last term.
It has been a different story this time around, however, with Stoger departing on the back of a 2-2 draw at Schalke last time out. It was Cologne's third point over the course of 14 winless Bundesliga games in 2017-18.
Dortmund chief-executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the club spoke to Stoger before installing Bosz as Thomas Tuchel's successor earlier this year and his subsequent struggles have evidently not damaged his standing in the eyes of the Signal Iduna Park hierarchy.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Stoger ahead of his first assignment as Dortmund boss at Mainz on Tuesday.
"I'm coming from a really, really awesome club. I've spent incredible years there.
"BVB are an opportunity for me and my staff to work at another level.
"It's an incredible opportunity to work in this stadium and with this support."
Herzlich willkommen bei Borussia Dortmund, Peter Stöger! pic.twitter.com/WzkaWw8nCx— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 10, 2017
Manfred Schmidt will serve as Stoger's assistant, with former Dortmund full-back Jorg Heinrich also part of the coaching set-up.
Watzke said he expected Stoger to be in charge until June 30 next year, with "nothing set in stone" to the extent that the new man is yet to sign a contract.
Additionally, Bild has reported Stoger's appointment is merely a stop-gap before chasing Julian Nagelsmann – the Hoffenheim boss he will face next weekend.
Nevertheless, the opportunity presented to Stoger means he has no qualms over his apparently unclear long-term employment prospects.
"If given the opportunity I'd have coached here for 14 days," he added.
"I'm very surprised and I don't need more than six months right now."
|Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
|Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
|Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
|Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
|Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
|Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
|Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
|Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
|There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
|Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
|Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
|Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
|Allegri pleased with Juve display
|Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
|Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
|Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble
|Guardiola: Wins over Mourinho aren´t special ones
|No regrets over joining City - Guardiola remembers Ferguson advance
|Juventus 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri stay top as Derby d´Italia ends in stalemate
|Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1: Parejo keeps his cool to put the heat on Barca
|Benitez rues same old story for struggling Newcastle
|Verratti puts faith in Emery
|Champions League focus has cost Spurs in the Premier League, admits Pochettino
|Championship Review: Ten-man Sunderland hold Wolves, Adkins starts with a win
|Home win ´has to be a springboard´ for Swansea - Clement
|Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes
|Fifty and counting - Kane brings up his half-century in style
|Zidane: I warned you about Ronaldo!
|West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes
|Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again
|Watford boss Silva slams ´harsh´ Zeegelaar dismissal
|Nacho revels in Real Madrid´s Sevilla thrashing
|Hard-earned Frankfurt victory pleases Bayern boss Heynckes
|Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash
|Spurs on fire, beams goal-hungry Kane
|Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash
|Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways
|Hodgson slams Benteke after penalty miss sends Palace bottom
|Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
|Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
|Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
|Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
|Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
|Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
|The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
|Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
|Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
|Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
|Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
|Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
|Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
|Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
|West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
|Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
|A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
|Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
|Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
|Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
|Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
|Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
|United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
|Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
|Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
|Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
|Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
|Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
|Giggs interested in Wales job
|A little bit of wind and they fall – Mourinho makes Manchester City diving claim
|Conte challenges Hazard to match Ronaldo and Messi´s ´sacred fire´
|Sheffield United 1 Bristol City 2: Flint snatches thrilling win for high-flying Robins
|Juventus confirm Buffon´s absence from Derby d´Italia
|World Cup draw gives France a chance, says Thuram
|Bosz denies crisis talks at Dortmund
|Mustafi out of Arsenal´s trip to Southampton
|Henderson has ´hardest job in football´ as Liverpool skipper
|Zenga appointed as Crotone boss
|Allardyce won´t rule out audacious Everton bid for Aubameyang
|Boca Juniors ´optimistic´ about Tevez return
|Pochettino accepts Tottenham´s title bid ´realistically´ over
|Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans
|Guardiola ready to renew acquaintances with ´twin´ Mourinho in Manchester derby
|Emery responds to Perez over Neymar´s Ballon d´Or hopes
|Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2: Visitors show their dark side with two late red cards
|Mourinho: Premier League title not destined for Manchester
|Real Madrid to appeal Carvajal punishment, says Zidane
|Ibrahimovic, Jones fit for Manchester derby
|Hazard needs to claim trophy to enhance Ballon d´Or chances - Conte
|David Silva to play in Manchester derby
|I´m the best player in history – Ronaldo
|Rafinha returns to Barcelona training as Dembele continues recovery
|Klopp: ´Fab Four´ disrespectful to other Liverpool stars
|Zidane agrees with Ronaldo´s ´best player in history´ claim
|Juventus clash a watershed moment for Inter, says Spalletti
|Nobody told me Coutinho will leave in January, insists Klopp
|PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes
|Peru striker Guerrero to miss World Cup due to one-year doping ban
|Juventus keeper Buffon to miss derby against Inter
|Real Madrid would make Ballon d´Or easier for Neymar - Perez
|Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians
|Juventus v Inter: Higuain, Dybala and Icardi - How do the Argentina aces compare?
|I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future
|Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d´Italia
|Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches
|Hope Solo to run for US soccer presidency
|Ronaldo most important player in Real Madrid history, says Butragueno
|Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern
|Ronaldo will win more awards after equalling Messi´s Ballon d´Or haul – Roberto Carlos
|It was crazy! - Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha debut