Related

Article

Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues

10 December 2017 11:20

Melbourne City began life after Tim Cahill with a 1-0 home A-League win over Central Coast Mariners.

Australia great Cahill parted company with City earlier this week amid concerns over a lack of game time ahead of the 2018 World Cup and reports of a falling out with head coach Warren Joyce.

The goal burden should not weigh too heavily for Joyce's men, with on-loan Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack continuing a rich run of scoring form to make it back-to-back wins for the third-placed side.

The 31-year-old made it seven goals in nine appearances for City just before the hour when he slid a low finish into the net from Luke Brattan's pass, crowning a fine move launched by goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

It was McCormack's first A-League goal from open play following three penalties and free-kicks apiece.

City faded during the closing stages and needed a brave block during stoppage time from midfielder Stefan Mauk to deny Connor Pain, as the visitors remained fifth in the table.

Sponsored links

Sunday 10 December

12:31 Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
12:08 Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
11:20 Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
10:05 Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
09:29 Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
05:19 There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
03:25 Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
03:15 Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
02:33 Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
01:52 Allegri pleased with Juve display
01:06 Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
00:50 Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
00:26 Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble

Saturday 9 December

23:31 Guardiola: Wins over Mourinho aren´t special ones
23:30 No regrets over joining City - Guardiola remembers Ferguson advance
22:47 Juventus 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri stay top as Derby d´Italia ends in stalemate
22:41 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1: Parejo keeps his cool to put the heat on Barca
22:08 Benitez rues same old story for struggling Newcastle
21:35 Verratti puts faith in Emery
20:54 Champions League focus has cost Spurs in the Premier League, admits Pochettino
20:50 Championship Review: Ten-man Sunderland hold Wolves, Adkins starts with a win
20:29 Home win ´has to be a springboard´ for Swansea - Clement
20:27 Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes
20:20 Fifty and counting - Kane brings up his half-century in style
20:15 Zidane: I warned you about Ronaldo!
20:13 West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes
20:03 Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again
19:52 Watford boss Silva slams ´harsh´ Zeegelaar dismissal
19:42 Nacho revels in Real Madrid´s Sevilla thrashing
19:38 Hard-earned Frankfurt victory pleases Bayern boss Heynckes
19:32 Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash
19:19 Spurs on fire, beams goal-hungry Kane
19:16 Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash
19:14 Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways
19:12 Hodgson slams Benteke after penalty miss sends Palace bottom
18:59 Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
18:52 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
18:12 Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
18:06 Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
18:03 Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
18:02 Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
17:55 Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
17:55 The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
17:51 Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
17:51 Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
17:26 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
17:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
16:54 Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
16:50 Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
16:21 Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
16:15 Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
15:24 West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
14:56 Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
14:22 A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
12:50 Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
12:22 Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
11:59 Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
11:31 Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
10:16 Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
08:05 United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
04:46 Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
04:20 Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
03:42 Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
02:55 Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
02:17 Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
01:53 Giggs interested in Wales job

Friday 8 December

23:54 A little bit of wind and they fall – Mourinho makes Manchester City diving claim
23:30 Conte challenges Hazard to match Ronaldo and Messi´s ´sacred fire´
23:07 Sheffield United 1 Bristol City 2: Flint snatches thrilling win for high-flying Robins
21:38 Juventus confirm Buffon´s absence from Derby d´Italia
20:52 World Cup draw gives France a chance, says Thuram
20:21 Bosz denies crisis talks at Dortmund
20:07 Mustafi out of Arsenal´s trip to Southampton
19:17 Henderson has ´hardest job in football´ as Liverpool skipper
18:44 Zenga appointed as Crotone boss
18:32 Allardyce won´t rule out audacious Everton bid for Aubameyang
18:08 Boca Juniors ´optimistic´ about Tevez return
17:55 Pochettino accepts Tottenham´s title bid ´realistically´ over
17:48 Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans
17:31 Guardiola ready to renew acquaintances with ´twin´ Mourinho in Manchester derby
17:27 Emery responds to Perez over Neymar´s Ballon d´Or hopes
17:07 Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2: Visitors show their dark side with two late red cards
16:20 Mourinho: Premier League title not destined for Manchester
16:02 Real Madrid to appeal Carvajal punishment, says Zidane
15:40 Ibrahimovic, Jones fit for Manchester derby
15:31 Hazard needs to claim trophy to enhance Ballon d´Or chances - Conte
15:12 David Silva to play in Manchester derby
15:06 I´m the best player in history – Ronaldo
14:38 Rafinha returns to Barcelona training as Dembele continues recovery
14:10 Klopp: ´Fab Four´ disrespectful to other Liverpool stars
14:01 Zidane agrees with Ronaldo´s ´best player in history´ claim
13:37 Juventus clash a watershed moment for Inter, says Spalletti
13:22 Nobody told me Coutinho will leave in January, insists Klopp
13:16 PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes
13:07 Peru striker Guerrero to miss World Cup due to one-year doping ban
12:39 Juventus keeper Buffon to miss derby against Inter
11:50 Real Madrid would make Ballon d´Or easier for Neymar - Perez
11:09 Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians
11:00 Juventus v Inter: Higuain, Dybala and Icardi - How do the Argentina aces compare?
10:54 I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future
10:00 Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d´Italia
09:10 Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches
05:29 Hope Solo to run for US soccer presidency
04:29 Ronaldo most important player in Real Madrid history, says Butragueno
02:30 Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern
01:59 Ronaldo will win more awards after equalling Messi´s Ballon d´Or haul – Roberto Carlos
01:23 It was crazy! - Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha debut

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 10 +12 25
2 Newcastle Jets 10 +11 20
3 Melbourne City 10 +3 19
4 Adelaide United 10 +0 14
5 Central Coast … 10 -1 12
6 Brisbane Roar 10 -2 10
7 Melbourne Victory 10 -3 10
8 Perth Glory 10 -6 10
9 Western Sydne… 9 -8 8
10 Wellington Phoenix 9 -6 6

Facebook