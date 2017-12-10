Related

Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter

10 December 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was involved in a heated debate with a reporter after his side's controversial 1-1 draw with Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Wayne Rooney cancelled out Mohamed Salah's first-half strike with a penalty 13 minutes from time after Dejan Lovren had bundled Dominic Calvert-Lewin over in the area.

Klopp was furious with Craig Pawson's decision to award a spot-kick and was less than impressed with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison's line of questioning in his post-match interview.

The two went back and forth for more than a minute over the decision with Klopp laughing when Davison said he thought it was "soft, but a penalty".

Klopp said: "Lovren doesn't make a challenge. Calvert-Lewin makes a step. The hand is on the back. If you think it is a penalty say so. Does my opinion change anything?

"I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football. I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously, I am not in the mood to answer questions."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 16 +37 46
2 Manchester United 16 +25 35
3 Chelsea 16 +15 32
4 Liverpool 16 +14 30
5 Arsenal 16 +10 29
6 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +14 28
7 Burnley 16 +3 28
8 Leicester City 16 +1 23
9 Watford 16 -2 22
10 Everton 16 -9 19
11 Southampton 16 -3 18
12 Huddersfield Town 16 -15 18
13 Brighton & Hov… 16 -7 17
14 AFC Bournemouth 16 -4 16
15 Stoke City 16 -16 16
16 Newcastle United 16 -9 15
17 West Bromwich … 16 -10 13
18 West Ham United 16 -18 13
19 Swansea City 16 -9 12
20 Crystal Palace 16 -17 11

