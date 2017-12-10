Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho have been left out of Liverpool's starting line-up for Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

Both players sparkled in the midweek Champions League win over CSKA Moscow – Firmino scoring one and Coutinho netting a hat-trick in a crushing 7-0 victory.

Dominic Solanke has been handed a surprise start up front by Jurgen Klopp, while there is a place on the substitutes' bench for Danny Ings, who has not appeared in the Premier League since May 2016.

"It's a part of the season where you have to make the changes when you can make the changes," Klopp told the club's official website.

"I think all the Champions League sides, or Europa League sides, made a lot of changes [in midweek].

"Their games, maybe they were not as important as ours was, we had to go through a very intense game.

"It was not intense in the physical way but in [terms of] concentration level it was and in the preparation everything was very intense. We have another game like this today so we had to make a few changes and I'm really happy to have the opportunity to do it.

"I know that people probably say that Liverpool is flying at the moment but if we are flying today we fly out of the game.

"We need to be ready for a proper fight, we have to show that it's our stadium, it's our home ground, and I really want to see that."

On Solanke he added: "He's good enough.

"There are a lot of English players on the pitch today so they know about the importance of the derby, for sure.

"Dom is a footballer from head to toe, he is all around a really proper professional. I'm happy for him that he can [have this chance]."

| Team news is in for the 229th Merseyside derby... COYB! #EFC pic.twitter.com/Tkjc0W7xV7 — Everton (@Everton) December 10, 2017

Everton manager Sam Allardyce, meanwhile, has recalled Oumar Niasse to the starting XI.

The Senegalese striker was on the bench for the midweek win over Huddersfield after serving a two-game ban for diving.