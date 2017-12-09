West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes hailed his side's spirit as they battled to a 1-0 win over Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday.

The win at London Stadium came courtesy of Marko Arnautovic's sixth-minute strike and was Moyes' first in charge of the Hammers since taking over from Slaven Bilic last month.

West Ham suffered an agonising late defeat to Manchester City last weekend, but bounced back in style to register a first win in seven games.

"What a great result it is for us," Moyes told the club's official website.

"We needed to find a result and we've done that. We came close against Manchester City and for long periods, we thought we were going to get it.

"But [against Chelsea], the spirit of the team, how we stuck together and our effort was fantastic. The basics were done very well.

"Don’t get me wrong, it was really tough, Chelsea kept us under pressure. But we played well, we scored a good goal in the first half and if we'd been better with the ball in the second half we'd have got another goal."

Adrian retained his spot in goal after having replaced Joe Hart for last weekend's defeat to City and, after another impressive performance, the England stopper might be set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Moyes added: "I have two really good goalkeepers. Joe's professional when I told him he wasn't playing and Adrian played very well last week.

"We have kept a clean sheet, so at the moment Adrian's done well and played well again."