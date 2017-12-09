West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss

West Ham ended a run of eight successive Premier League matches without a win as they overcame the odds to beat Chelsea 1-0 in Saturday's London derby, giving David Moyes his first triumph at the club.
The Hammers were cruelly denied a point late on at Manchester City last time out, but against Chelsea they looked almost impenetrable, frustrating Antonio Conte's men throughout and preventing them from cutting the gap to Pep Guardiola's leaders.
This was the 41st consecutive Premier League matchday in which Moyes started in the relegation zone, setting a new record, but his West Ham side showed plenty to suggest that they are by no means a lost cause during the first half.
They had the lead within six minutes thanks to a well-worked goal from Marko Arnautovic, his first for the club, before sitting deeper and looking solid at the back.
Absolutely MASSIVE.#WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/pX1Lsujghj— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 9, 2017
With that approach working so well in the first half, Moyes had no intention of changing things and allowed Chelsea to have the lion's share of possession.
Chelsea threw men forward in desperate fashion towards the end, but West Ham's stubbornness gave them little hope, as Conte's men were left trailing City by 11 points, a margin which could be extended on Sunday after the Manchester derby.
Despite the contrasting fortunes of the two sides coming into the game, West Ham were the ones to take the lead and they did so in style.
Manuel Lanzini found Arnautovic on the edge of the box and the Austrian darted into the area, jinked onto his left and sent a curling strike around Andreas Christensen into the bottom corner.
140 - Marko Arnautovic is the 140th different player to score a Premier League goal for West Ham United; only Spurs (142) have seen a higher number of players score for them in the competition. Collection. #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/qtiiJr3U6E— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2017
West Ham subsequently became very defensive, inviting pressure.
And they needed Adrian - who retained his place with Joe Hart dropped to the bench - at his best twice in quick succession just before the half-hour mark, getting down to his left to deny long-range efforts from N'Golo Kante and then Davide Zappacosta.
But otherwise the home side did a fine job of restricting Chelsea's flow of chances, with their packed defence making it extremely difficult for the visitors to play through them.
Proceedings continued in a similar fashion at the start of the second half, with Chelsea piling the pressure on and West Ham hoping to catch them on the break.
And the plan almost succeeded in the 54th minute, with Arnautovic flicking the ball into the Chelsea area after a swift counter and seeing it strike the arm of Christensen, referee Anthony Taylor waving penalty appeals away.
But at the other end West Ham continued to keep Chelsea at bay, with Winston Reid making a vital block to halt Christensen's 10-yard volley.
Chelsea should have levelled late on through Alvaro Morata, but the Spaniard hurriedly lashed wide of the bottom-left corner from just inside the box and that proved to be the visitors' final chance, as West Ham successfully held on.
Key Opta stats:
- Five of Antonio Conte's nine Premier League defeats as Chelsea manager have been in London derbies (Crystal Palace x2, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham).
- Chelsea have already dropped 16 points in their 16 Premier League games this season – they only dropped 21 in the whole of 2016-17 in the competition (winning 93/114).
- This was David Moyes' first Premier League home victory as a manager in just under a year (December 17, 2016; Sunderland 1-0 Watford) and ended a run of 11 successive league home games without a win (W0 D5 L6).
|Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
|Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra-time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
|Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
|Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
|West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
|Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
|A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
|Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
|Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
|Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
|Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
|Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
|United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
|Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
|Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
|Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
|Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
|Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
|Giggs interested in Wales job
|A little bit of wind and they fall – Mourinho makes Manchester City diving claim
|Conte challenges Hazard to match Ronaldo and Messi´s ´sacred fire´
|Sheffield United 1 Bristol City 2: Flint snatches thrilling win for high-flying Robins
|Juventus confirm Buffon´s absence from Derby d´Italia
|World Cup draw gives France a chance, says Thuram
|Bosz denies crisis talks at Dortmund
|Mustafi out of Arsenal´s trip to Southampton
|Henderson has ´hardest job in football´ as Liverpool skipper
|Zenga appointed as Crotone boss
|Allardyce won´t rule out audacious Everton bid for Aubameyang
|Boca Juniors ´optimistic´ about Tevez return
|Pochettino accepts Tottenham´s title bid ´realistically´ over
|Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans
|Guardiola ready to renew acquaintances with ´twin´ Mourinho in Manchester derby
|Emery responds to Perez over Neymar´s Ballon d´Or hopes
|Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2: Visitors show their dark side with two late red cards
|Mourinho: Premier League title not destined for Manchester
|Real Madrid to appeal Carvajal punishment, says Zidane
|Ibrahimovic, Jones fit for Manchester derby
|Hazard needs to claim trophy to enhance Ballon d´Or chances - Conte
|David Silva to play in Manchester derby
|I´m the best player in history – Ronaldo
|Rafinha returns to Barcelona training as Dembele continues recovery
|Klopp: ´Fab Four´ disrespectful to other Liverpool stars
|Zidane agrees with Ronaldo´s ´best player in history´ claim
|Juventus clash a watershed moment for Inter, says Spalletti
|Nobody told me Coutinho will leave in January, insists Klopp
|PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes
|Peru striker Guerrero to miss World Cup due to one-year doping ban
|Juventus keeper Buffon to miss derby against Inter
|Real Madrid would make Ballon d´Or easier for Neymar - Perez
|Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians
|Juventus v Inter: Higuain, Dybala and Icardi - How do the Argentina aces compare?
|I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future
|Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d´Italia
|Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches
|Hope Solo to run for US soccer presidency
|Ronaldo most important player in Real Madrid history, says Butragueno
|Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern
|Ronaldo will win more awards after equalling Messi´s Ballon d´Or haul – Roberto Carlos
|It was crazy! - Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha debut
|Everton growing in confidence, says Shakespeare
|Wilshere relieved to end Arsenal goal drought
|Gattuso slams fragile Milan´s ´embarrassing´ Europa League defeat
|Arsenal 6 BATE 0: Wilshere ends goal wait as Wenger´s men romp
|Ballon d´Or: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Pardew – I fear losing Evans
|Ballon d´Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
|Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid
|Apollon Limassol 0 Everton 3: Lookman stars as young Toffees avoid winless campaign
|Rijeka 2 AC Milan 0: Gattuso still waits for first win as Rossoneri lose on the road
|Ballon d´Or: Dybala, Hazard or Neymar? The candidates to follow Messi and Ronaldo
|Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment
|Ballon d´Or: The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
|Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years
|Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d´Or to equal Messi
|Ballon d´Or: Buffon fourth as Mbappe storms into top 10
|Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10
|Brussels out! UEFA switch Euro 2020 games to London
|I´m not a man at the end of my tether - Clement confident Swansea can avoid the drop
|UEFA charges Spartak defender for ´racist behaviour´ towards Liverpool´s Brewster
|Derby win for City would not end title race - Owen
|Kanchelskis: Manchester derby is a must-win game for United
|Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song
|A better record than Mourinho - Guardiola´s 100 Champions League games in numbers
|Ronaldo winning Ballon d´Or good for Madrid - Nacho
|United v City: The Manchester derby debate
|Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
|United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
|Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
|Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
|United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
|Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
|Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
|United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
|France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
|Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
|Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
|Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
|Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
|Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
|Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
|Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
|Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
|Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
|Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
|Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
|Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
|Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
|Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat