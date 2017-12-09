Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner hailed his side's bravery after they ended a run of four straight defeats with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
Steve Mounie's first-half brace – his first goals since an opening-day double against Crystal Palace – was enough to seal all three points, although the Terriers should perhaps have added gloss to the scoreline in a dominant display after the break.
Four of Huddersfield's five Premier League wins have come at the John Smith's Stadium, a record Wagner puts that down to his players' high-intensity approach.
"I'm delighted for the supporters and the players," he told BBC Sport.
"Today was exactly what we need to do at home to be successful.
"We wanted to be on our front foot and press them high. I think it worked as we kept them away from our goal. The boys were brave and invested everything.
"I'm really pleased that Steve Mounie got his two goals; his first after the injury. I thought his overall game was good too; he worked so hard."
WATCH: the #htafc players celebrate after a fantastic performance and win! (AT) pic.twitter.com/m5GNbdFy96— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) December 9, 2017
Defeat means that Brighton's winless run stretches to five games and they now face a daunting trip to Wembley on Wednesday to face Tottenham.
Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, manager Chris Hughton said: "We did not play at the level we needed to play but you give them a leg up when you concede the goals we conceded.
"That allows a good Huddersfield team playing at home to get in a rhythm and that makes the afternoon a very, very tough one.
"We were better in the second half and showed more of a threat but they could do it with the security of knowing they had a two-goal lead."
