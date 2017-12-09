Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters

Harry Kane helped himself to a second-half brace in a 5-1 rout as Stoke City collapsed to a familiar thrashing at the hands of Tottenham.
The past three matches between the sides had finished 4-0 in favour of Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino could not have wished for more accommodating opponents as his team won for the first time in five Premier League matches.
Ryan Shawcross' unfortunate own goal – the Stoke captain's sixth in the top flight – punctuated an uneventful first half but the wheels came off in worrying fashion for City boss Mark Hughes after the interval.
Kane had already passed up a pair of glorious chances by the time the excellent Son Heung-min made it 2-0 and the England striker's double made it three goals in the space of 12 second-half minutes.
Christian Eriksen got in on the act as Stoke's defence unravelled terribly, with Shawcross heading into the intended net 10 minutes from the end offering meagre consolation.
Spurs are up to fifth, above Arsenal and Burnley on goal difference, while Stoke and their battered goal difference sit precariously three points above the relegation zone.
131 - Only Alan Shearer (113) has reached 90 Premier League goals in fewer matches than Harry Kane (131). Chase. pic.twitter.com/bBpBtdfiQT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2017
The game was low on goalmouth action during the opening stages and there was a significant slice of fortune when Tottenham hit the front after 21 minutes.
Son had provided most of Spurs' attacking spark by that stage and the South Korea international made his latest dart for the byline down the left flank and whipped in a low cross.
His delivery flicked up off Kurt Zouma and Shawcross could do little as the ball struck him in the chest and zipped past goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Wembley was waiting for the net to bulge when Son threaded a pass through to Kane, played on-side by Stoke youngster Tom Edwards, but the striker uncharacteristically slotted wide.
Unperturbed by his earlier setback, Shawcross got in the way at close quarters to deny Kane with a pair of blocks two minutes before half-time.
6 - Ryan Shawcross has now scored six own goals in the Premier League; only Richard Dunne (10), Jamie Carragher (7) and Martin Skrtel (7) have scored more in the competition. Misdirected. pic.twitter.com/bfVGj2T88H— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2017
Kane was still struggling to locate his usual poise early in the second period when Stoke failed to clear a corner and he hacked wildly over from four yards.
It fell to Son to show him how it was done in the 53rd minute, scampering on to Dele Alli's throughball and smashing past Butland after Harry Winks' flicked pass on the turn launched a Tottenham counter-attack.
Stoke were rattled and Butland scrambled behind having ceded possession to Kane before the Spurs striker finally got on the scoresheet 90 seconds after Son's goal.
Ben Davies was given far too much space to hang up an inviting cross to the back post, where Tottenham's top scorer leapt to power home.
There was a rare moment of encouragement for Stoke when Xherdan Shaqiri burst into the Tottenham box and forced a stunning reaction save from Hugo Lloris – Eric Dier turning the rebound just the right side of his own post.
Lloris' opposite number Butland was increasingly exposed and Edwards was found wanting when Son stole in front of him and laid off for Kane to sweep home with a sense of inevitability.
Erik Lamela then replaced Alli for his first Tottenham home game on the other side of his 13-month injury ordeal and Wembley was willing the ball into the net when he lunged in to try beat Butland from close range.
Hughes is unlikely to be the recipient of similar goodwill back in Stoke after this latest thumping, compounded when Eriksen breezed beyond a vacant backline to gleefully accept Son's fine 74th-minute pass, even allowing for the quirk of Shawcross bookending the scoring.
There was still time for Butland to wonderfully deny Eriksen, leading to the uncomfortable conclusion that Stoke's best player in a 5-1 hammering had been their goalkeeper.
Key Opta stats:
- Tottenham have become the first team in top-flight history to win four consecutive games against the same opponent by four or more goals.
- This was Stoke's 1,000th top-flight defeat, making them the 15th side to reach that figure since its inception in 1888-89.
- Harry Kane has scored eight Premier League goals against Stoke, only against Leicester City has he scored more in the competition (9).
- Ryan Shawcross is the first Stoke player to score at both ends in a Premier League game.
|Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
|Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
|Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
|Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
|Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
|The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
|Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
|Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
|Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
|Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
|Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
|Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
|Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
|Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
|West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
|Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
|A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
|Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
|Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
|Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
|Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
|Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
|United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
|Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
|Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
|Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
|Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
|Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
|Giggs interested in Wales job
|A little bit of wind and they fall – Mourinho makes Manchester City diving claim
|Conte challenges Hazard to match Ronaldo and Messi´s ´sacred fire´
|Sheffield United 1 Bristol City 2: Flint snatches thrilling win for high-flying Robins
|Juventus confirm Buffon´s absence from Derby d´Italia
|World Cup draw gives France a chance, says Thuram
|Bosz denies crisis talks at Dortmund
|Mustafi out of Arsenal´s trip to Southampton
|Henderson has ´hardest job in football´ as Liverpool skipper
|Zenga appointed as Crotone boss
|Allardyce won´t rule out audacious Everton bid for Aubameyang
|Boca Juniors ´optimistic´ about Tevez return
|Pochettino accepts Tottenham´s title bid ´realistically´ over
|Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans
|Guardiola ready to renew acquaintances with ´twin´ Mourinho in Manchester derby
|Emery responds to Perez over Neymar´s Ballon d´Or hopes
|Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2: Visitors show their dark side with two late red cards
|Mourinho: Premier League title not destined for Manchester
|Real Madrid to appeal Carvajal punishment, says Zidane
|Ibrahimovic, Jones fit for Manchester derby
|Hazard needs to claim trophy to enhance Ballon d´Or chances - Conte
|David Silva to play in Manchester derby
|I´m the best player in history – Ronaldo
|Rafinha returns to Barcelona training as Dembele continues recovery
|Klopp: ´Fab Four´ disrespectful to other Liverpool stars
|Zidane agrees with Ronaldo´s ´best player in history´ claim
|Juventus clash a watershed moment for Inter, says Spalletti
|Nobody told me Coutinho will leave in January, insists Klopp
|PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes
|Peru striker Guerrero to miss World Cup due to one-year doping ban
|Juventus keeper Buffon to miss derby against Inter
|Real Madrid would make Ballon d´Or easier for Neymar - Perez
|Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians
|Juventus v Inter: Higuain, Dybala and Icardi - How do the Argentina aces compare?
|I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future
|Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d´Italia
|Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches
|Hope Solo to run for US soccer presidency
|Ronaldo most important player in Real Madrid history, says Butragueno
|Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern
|Ronaldo will win more awards after equalling Messi´s Ballon d´Or haul – Roberto Carlos
|It was crazy! - Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha debut
|Everton growing in confidence, says Shakespeare
|Wilshere relieved to end Arsenal goal drought
|Gattuso slams fragile Milan´s ´embarrassing´ Europa League defeat
|Arsenal 6 BATE 0: Wilshere ends goal wait as Wenger´s men romp
|Ballon d´Or: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Pardew – I fear losing Evans
|Ballon d´Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
|Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid
|Apollon Limassol 0 Everton 3: Lookman stars as young Toffees avoid winless campaign
|Rijeka 2 AC Milan 0: Gattuso still waits for first win as Rossoneri lose on the road
|Ballon d´Or: Dybala, Hazard or Neymar? The candidates to follow Messi and Ronaldo
|Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment
|Ballon d´Or: The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
|Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years
|Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d´Or to equal Messi
|Ballon d´Or: Buffon fourth as Mbappe storms into top 10
|Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10
|Brussels out! UEFA switch Euro 2020 games to London
|I´m not a man at the end of my tether - Clement confident Swansea can avoid the drop
|UEFA charges Spartak defender for ´racist behaviour´ towards Liverpool´s Brewster
|Derby win for City would not end title race - Owen
|Kanchelskis: Manchester derby is a must-win game for United
|Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song
|A better record than Mourinho - Guardiola´s 100 Champions League games in numbers
|Ronaldo winning Ballon d´Or good for Madrid - Nacho
|United v City: The Manchester derby debate
|Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
|United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
|Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
|Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
|United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
|Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
|Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
|United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
|France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
|Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
|Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
|Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
|Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
|Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
|Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
|Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
|Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
|Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
|Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
|Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
|Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
|Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
|Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat