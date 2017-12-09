Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout

Cristiano Ronaldo capped a successful week by leading Real Madrid to a 5-0 demolition of Sevilla in Saturday's LaLiga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old, who on Thursday was announced as the winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fifth time in his career, scored twice in a devastating performance from the champions that saw them temporarily close to within five points of leaders Barcelona.

All five goals came in a breathtaking first half, in which Sevilla's defensive frailties were brutally exposed by a Madrid side who counter-attacked in clinical fashion to record a fifth league win at home in a row.

Nacho Fernandez opened the scoring in the third minute after Eduardo Berizzo's side failed to clear a corner, before Ronaldo put the champions in control with a composed finish and a penalty just after the half-hour mark to take his tally to 25 goals in 15 league games against the Andalusians.

Toni Kroos then scored for the first time in LaLiga since the opening-day win at Deportivo La Coruna after Ronaldo won back possession in his own half, before Achraf Hakimi got his first goal for the club four minutes later at the end of a spectacular half from Zinedine Zidane's side.

The victory sets up Madrid well for their Club World Cup exploits in the United Arab Emirates next week and sends a message to Barca ahead of the Clasico on December 23, while Ronaldo's showing will add weight to his sensational claim this week that he is the best footballer in history.