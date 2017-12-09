Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut

Gylfi Sigurdsson wants Everton to build on their recent upturn in fortunes when they take on in-form Liverpool on Sunday in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Everton make the short trip to Anfield on a three-match winning run in all competitions, with their upturn in fortunes built on a hat-trick of clean sheets.

However, they will have their work cut out against a home side who've taken 16 points from a possible 18 in the Premier League since a 4-1 loss away at Tottenham in October.

Sigurdsson acknowledges the visitors must find a way to stop Liverpool's free-scoring forwards, with Jurgen Klopp's side warming up for the visit of their neighbours by putting seven past Spartak Moscow in midweek.

"I think we need to do what we have done in the last couple of games and keep a clean sheet. Their strength lies in their attack," he told Everton's official website.

"I think we have to take our chances when we get them and carry on creating chances and scoring goals like we have done in the last couple of games.

"But it doesn't matter how, as long as we get a good result I'll be happy.

"The wins (against West Ham and Huddersfield Town) have certainly brightened up the mood around the training ground.

"We are still in a position that the club doesn't want to be in but we are moving in the right direction."

The Iceland international - who joined Everton for a reported £45million - will get to experience the derby for the first time since moving to Goodison Park in August.

"It's the first game you look at as an Everton player, so me and all the players are looking forward to it," the 28-year-old added.





"All the lads know that. Myself, being from Iceland, we know how much it means to the club and to the fans, so I think everyone is aware of the importance of this game."