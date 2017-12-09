Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash

Al Jazira booked a Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid by beating Urawa Reds 1-0 on Saturday.

The Emirati side defeated Auckland City 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament and triumphed by the same scoreline, on their Dutch coach Henk ten Cate's 63rd birthday, to set up a glamour tie in the last four.

Ali Mabkhout scored the only goal of a tight game at Zayed Sports City Stadium, the Emirati forward racing clear seven minutes into the second half to slot a precise finish past Japanese goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

The AFC Champions League winners could not break Al Jazira's stubborn defence down, although Shinzo Koroki missed a great first-half chance, with Tomoaki Makino and Yuki Moto both wasting decent opportunities to score after the break.

Despite late heavy pressure from the Japanese side - Rafael da Silva hit the outside of the post with two minutes to go - home advantage helped the Abu Dhabi club to close out the victory and set up a clash with European champions and Club World Cup holders Madrid on Wednesday.

Copa Libertadores champions Gremio will play Pachuca in the other Club World Cup semi-final after the Mexican outfit beat 10-man Wydad Casablanca 1-0, thanks to an extra-time goal from Victor Guzman.