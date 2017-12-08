Zinedine Zidane agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo's bold claim that he is the "best player in history" following the Real Madrid star's record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or triumph on Thursday.
Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi and Neymar to the prestigious individual gong, moving level on five with his Argentinian rival.
And the Portugal international came out with the assertion that his victory makes him the best footballer in history, claiming that there is nobody who can do what he does.
When asked if he agreed, Zidane said: "Yes. There are lots of players who have been very successful in this club, but no one has achieved what he has, and what he's still going to achieve.
"I think he's the best player in the world. It's easy to praise Ronaldo, though there's little more that can be said.
"You can see what he contributes to game every time he pays – he's phenomenal.
"Just the other day I was chatting with a few people and said that a player who plays 15 years here will not achieve what Ronaldo has.
"He's made history here and will hopefully stay until he decides to hang up his boots."
#CRI5TIANO— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 7, 2017
Congratulations to @Cristiano Ronaldo for winning his fifth Ballon d'Or! pic.twitter.com/qlxgm7kJRn
Ronaldo often finds himself the subject of speculation that he is not happy in Madrid and is angling for a move away, but Zidane insists such stories are pure fiction.
"He will always be here," Zidane said. "There's always that same debate with Ronaldo, if he's happy or not.
"People just want to ruffle his feathers, upset Real Madrid and those working here. He's happy here, playing for the best club in the word.
"There's no debate, he came out and said so himself. We shouldn't read too much into anything else now."
|Rafinha returns to Barcelona training as Dembele continues recovery
|Klopp: ´Fab Four´ disrespectful to other Liverpool stars
|Zidane agrees with Ronaldo´s ´best player in history´ claim
|Juventus clash a watershed moment for Inter, says Spalletti
|Nobody told me Coutinho will leave in January, insists Klopp
|PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes
|Peru striker Guerrero to miss World Cup due to one-year doping ban
|Juventus keeper Buffon to miss derby against Inter
|Real Madrid would make Ballon d´Or easier for Neymar - Perez
|Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians
|Juventus v Inter: Higuain, Dybala and Icardi - How do the Argentina aces compare?
|I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future
|Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d´Italia
|Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches
|Hope Solo to run for US soccer presidency
|Ronaldo most important player in Real Madrid history, says Butragueno
|Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern
|Ronaldo will win more awards after equalling Messi´s Ballon d´Or haul – Roberto Carlos
|It was crazy! - Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha debut
|Everton growing in confidence, says Shakespeare
|Wilshere relieved to end Arsenal goal drought
|Gattuso slams fragile Milan´s ´embarrassing´ Europa League defeat
|Arsenal 6 BATE 0: Wilshere ends goal wait as Wenger´s men romp
|Ballon d´Or: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Pardew – I fear losing Evans
|Ballon d´Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
|Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid
|Apollon Limassol 0 Everton 3: Lookman stars as young Toffees avoid winless campaign
|Rijeka 2 AC Milan 0: Gattuso still waits for first win as Rossoneri lose on the road
|Ballon d´Or: Dybala, Hazard or Neymar? The candidates to follow Messi and Ronaldo
|Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment
|Ballon d´Or: The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
|Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years
|Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d´Or to equal Messi
|Ballon d´Or: Buffon fourth as Mbappe storms into top 10
|Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10
|Brussels out! UEFA switch Euro 2020 games to London
|I´m not a man at the end of my tether - Clement confident Swansea can avoid the drop
|UEFA charges Spartak defender for ´racist behaviour´ towards Liverpool´s Brewster
|Derby win for City would not end title race - Owen
|Kanchelskis: Manchester derby is a must-win game for United
|Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song
|A better record than Mourinho - Guardiola´s 100 Champions League games in numbers
|Ronaldo winning Ballon d´Or good for Madrid - Nacho
|United v City: The Manchester derby debate
|Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
|United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
|Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
|Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
|United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
|Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
|Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
|United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
|France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
|Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
|Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
|Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
|Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
|Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
|Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
|Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
|Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
|Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
|Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
|Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
|Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
|Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
|Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat
|Champions League last-16 teams confirmed
|Griezmann doubt for Betis clash with hamstring strain
|RB Leipzig 1 Besiktas 2: Hosts drop into Europa League after late Talisca winner
|Feyenoord 2 Napoli 1: Sarri´s side suffer Champions League exit
|Real Madrid 3 Borussia Dortmund 2: More Champions League history for Ronaldo
|Porto 5 Monaco 2: Aboubakar double sends rampant hosts through
|Liverpool 7 Spartak Moscow 0: Captain Coutinho leads rampant Reds through as group winners
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 1: Hosts through thanks to third home win
|Tottenham 3 APOEL 0: Llorente on target as Spurs end group stage with routine win
|Maribor 1 Sevilla 1: Handanovic howler gifts Spaniards a point
|Madrid star Ronaldo makes more Champions League history
|Messi: Higuain is one of the best and must be in Argentina squad
|Argentina captain Messi: We´ll have to disappear if World Cup goes badly
|How FIFA 18 could make YOU a World Cup star
|Crotone coach Nicola resigns
|Al Jazira 1 Auckland City 0: Romarinho strike sends Emirati side through
|Dembele steps up Barcelona training ahead of comeback
|Schalke´s Goretzka out with recurrence of leg injury
|Burnley winger Brady out for ´substantial´ period with patellar tendon tear
|I´d stop playing if City were unbeatable - Pogba
|FA fine Chelsea boss Conte £8,000 for Swansea dismissal
|That´s football - Wenger shrugs off Mourinho´s Lacazette moan
|Ballon d´Or: Who should really have won during Messi, Ronaldo years
|It wasn´t violent ice skating - Wenger relaxed over Wilshere trip
|Bayern star Robben a worry for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Kanchelskis: I was lucky to play with Manchester United great Cantona
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Ronaldo, not Messi, should claim the trophy
|Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
|We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
|How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
|Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
|Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
|Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
|Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
|Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
|´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
|Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
|Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
|N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
|Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
|Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
|Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
|Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
|Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
|Valverde hails key Cillessen save
|Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
|Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
|Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone