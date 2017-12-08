Zenga appointed as Crotone boss

Crotone have announced the appointment of Walter Zenga as their new head coach.

The former Italy goalkeeper succeeds Davide Nicola at the Stadio Ezio Scida, after he resigned following their 3-0 Serie A loss to Udinese.

It is Zenga's first role since he was sacked as Wolves boss in October 2016.

Former Inter and Sheffield Wednesday forward Benito Carbone, who stepped down as Ternana boss in January, has been named his assistant.

Crotone, who sit 16th in Serie A after 15 matches, face Sassuolo on Sunday.